Sights and Sounds: Darrel Thigpen

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Darrel Thigpen. Darrel co-stars in the theatrical walking tour “OUT of Site: Sylvester, The Mighty Real.” Journey into the history of the disco legend Sylvester when he lived in the Haight District. The show is currently running until October 1st in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

“The Witcher”

Netflix

It is based on the fantasy book series. A witcher is a person born with supernatural abilities to kill monsters. The story follows the adventures of a monster slayer who protects a princess, as she learns how to use her magic to save the world from evil. There’s a sorceress in the story too.

Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack

North Oakland

The restaurant serves pizza, hot wings, salads, and ice cream. Jenee likes their sweet potato tots. They also have an outdoor beer garden with a retractable roof and heat lamps. The spot is located right off the MacArthur BART station, which is what influenced their name

“Shadow and Bone”

Netflix

The fantasy story takes place in the fictional nation of Ravka. It’s home to magic users known as Grisha. They have the power to control wind, water, fire, metal, and even people’s bodies. Ravka is divided by a dark force known as the Shadow Fold. The only way to unite the lands is by a Grisha who can control light.

Watch Darrel perform in the show “OUT of Site: Sylvester, The Mighty Real.” It’s currently running until October 1st in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.