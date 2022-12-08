© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights and Sounds: James Cagney

Published December 8, 2022 at 7:44 AM PST
Rohan DaCosta
Oakland poet and writer James Cagney

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland poet and author James Cagney. His latest award-winning poetry collection is Martian: The Saint of Loneliness.

The Confession of Copeland Cane
Keenan Norris
The book is about a teenager named Copeland who learns the realities of living in a corrupted America. He attends a private school, while his family faces eviction. It seems like no matter what Copeland does, reality finds a way to mess with his life and put his future in jeopardy. The novel takes on issues of police brutality, gentrification, and racism and takes places in the East Bay

“The Break Room Open Mic Poetry”
Gilman Brewing Company
Every last Thursday of the month
Enjoy some poetry and a pint. You can share a piece from your notebook. Or sit back and take in what people have to say and maybe find some inspiration. One of the hosts is poet Jason Bayani. We’ve had him on KALW.

Passion Strange
Pluto TV
Spike Lee’s adaptation of the musical is about a young African American’s journey of self-discovery through music. In the states he becomes rebellious and moves to Europe - where all kinds of things happen. There’s growing pains, pleasures, and everything in-between. Musician Stew wrote the musical’s lyrics and the production is inspired by his own life. The musical was nominated for seven Tony’s and won “Best Book.”

James Cagney’s book Martian: The Saint of Loneliness is available now.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
