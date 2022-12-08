Sights and Sounds: James Cagney

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland poet and author James Cagney. His latest award-winning poetry collection is Martian: The Saint of Loneliness.

The Confession of Copeland Cane

Keenan Norris

The book is about a teenager named Copeland who learns the realities of living in a corrupted America. He attends a private school, while his family faces eviction. It seems like no matter what Copeland does, reality finds a way to mess with his life and put his future in jeopardy. The novel takes on issues of police brutality, gentrification, and racism and takes places in the East Bay

“The Break Room Open Mic Poetry”

Gilman Brewing Company

Every last Thursday of the month

Enjoy some poetry and a pint. You can share a piece from your notebook. Or sit back and take in what people have to say and maybe find some inspiration. One of the hosts is poet Jason Bayani. We’ve had him on KALW.

Passion Strange

Pluto TV

Spike Lee’s adaptation of the musical is about a young African American’s journey of self-discovery through music. In the states he becomes rebellious and moves to Europe - where all kinds of things happen. There’s growing pains, pleasures, and everything in-between. Musician Stew wrote the musical’s lyrics and the production is inspired by his own life. The musical was nominated for seven Tony’s and won “Best Book.”

James Cagney’s book Martian: The Saint of Loneliness is available now.