© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Filipinx writers on collecting stories that celebrate their identity

KALW | By Jenee Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published December 9, 2021 at 1:18 PM PST
UpdatedLiwanag3_cover.texture
Steve Belale
/
Cover art of Liwanag Vol. 3

Oscar Peñaranda helped create the first volume in 1975. His goal was to amplify Filipinx voices during a time when there was little representation. Now, the anthology is in its third volume and edited by Jason Bayani. It's centered around the same intentions of the original's while also including stories of those affected by the pandemic, anti-Asian sediments, and their solidarity with other communities of color.

Liwanag Vol. 3 will be available online and in person at the Parol Lantern Festival on December 11th.

This interview was engineered by Tarek Fouda.

Tags

Arts & CultureCrosscurrents
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jenee Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel