Filipinx writers on collecting stories that celebrate their identity

Oscar Peñaranda helped create the first volume in 1975. His goal was to amplify Filipinx voices during a time when there was little representation. Now, the anthology is in its third volume and edited by Jason Bayani. It's centered around the same intentions of the original's while also including stories of those affected by the pandemic, anti-Asian sediments, and their solidarity with other communities of color.

Liwanag Vol. 3 will be available online and in person at the Parol Lantern Festival on December 11th.

This interview was engineered by Tarek Fouda.