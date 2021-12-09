Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Filipinx writers on collecting stories that celebrate their identity
Oscar Peñaranda helped create the first volume in 1975. His goal was to amplify Filipinx voices during a time when there was little representation. Now, the anthology is in its third volume and edited by Jason Bayani. It's centered around the same intentions of the original's while also including stories of those affected by the pandemic, anti-Asian sediments, and their solidarity with other communities of color.
Liwanag Vol. 3 will be available online and in person at the Parol Lantern Festival on December 11th.
This interview was engineered by Tarek Fouda.