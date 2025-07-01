KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 1, 2025
Today is Tuesday, the 1st of July of 2025,
July 1 is the 182nd day of the year
183 days remain until the end of the year.
83 days until autumn begins
Sunrise at 5:51:51 am
and sunset will be at 8:35:46 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:13:48 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.
The first high tide was at 3:19 am at 4.54 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:58 am at 0.58 feet
The next high tide will be at 4.59 pm at 5.37 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:22 pm at 2.09 feet
The Moon is currently 38 going on 39% visible
It's a Waxing Crescent
We can call it the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 2nd of July of 2025 at 12:30 pm
Today is....
American Zoo Day
blink-182 Day
Devotion to Duty Day
Early Bird Day
International Chicken Wing Day
International Joke Day
International Reggae Day
Madeira Day
National Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day
National Financial Freedom Day
National Gingersnap Day
National Postal Workers Day
National Television Heritage Day
Second Half of the Year Day
U.S. Postage Stamp Day
Zip Code Day
Today is also....
Armed Forces Day in Singapore
Bobby Bonilla Day in the United States
Canada Day, formerly Dominion Day in Canada
On this day in 1867 – The British North America Act takes effect as the Province of Canada, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia join into confederation to create the modern nation of Canada. John A. Macdonald is sworn in as the first Prime Minister of Canada. This date is commemorated annually in Canada as Canada Day, a national holiday.
It's also Moving Day in Quebec, Canada
and Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Day
Children's Day in Pakistan
Chinese Communist Party Founding Day in China
Day of Officials and Civil Servants in Hungary
Doctors' Day in India
It's also the first day of Van Mahotsav, celebrated until July 7 also in India
Emancipation Day in the former Dutch colonies of Sint Maarten, in Sint Eustatius and in Suriname
on this day in 1863 – Slavery was abolished in the Dutch colony of Surinam, a date now celebrated as Ketikoti in independent Suriname.
Engineer's Day in both Bahrain, and in Mexico
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day
Independence Day in Burundi, Rwanda and Somalia
International Tartan Day
July Morning in Bulgaria
Madeira Day in Madeira, Portugal
Republic Day in Ghana
RONPhos Handover Day in Nauru
Sir Seretse Khama Day in Botswana
Territory Day in both the British Virgin Islands and Northern Territory, Australia
If today is your birthday Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with....
1869 – William Strunk Jr., American author and educator (died 1946)
1892 – James M. Cain, American author and journalist (died 1977)
1899 – Thomas A. Dorsey, American pianist and composer (died 1993)
1899 – Charles Laughton, English-American actor and director (died 1962)
1906 – Estée Lauder, American businesswoman, co-founder of Estée Lauder Companies (died 2004)
1912 – David Brower, American environmentalist, founder of the Sierra Club Foundation (died 2000)
1912 – Sally Kirkland, American journalist (died 1989)
1915 – Willie Dixon, American blues singer-songwriter, bass player, guitarist and producer (died 1992)
1916 – Olivia de Havilland, British-American actress (died 2020)
1922 – Toshi Seeger, German-American activist, co-founder of the Clearwater Festival (died 2013)
1922 – Mordechai Bibi, Israeli politician (died 2023)
1931 – Chris Strachwitz, German-born American folk, roots, and world music record producer and label founder (Arhoolie Records), born in Gross Reichenau, Lower Silesia, Germany (now Bogaczów, Poland) (d. 2023) [1]
1934 – Jamie Farr, American actor
1934 – Sydney Pollack, American actor, director and producer (died 2008)
1935 – James Cotton, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (died 2017)
1938 – Hariprasad Chaurasia, Indian flute player and composer
1939 – Karen Black, American actress (died 2013)
1941 – Twyla Tharp, American dancer and choreographer
1942 – Andraé Crouch, American singer-songwriter, producer and pastor (died 2015)
1943 – Philip Brunelle, American conductor and organist
1945 – Debbie Harry, American singer-songwriter and actress
1951 – Anne Feeney, American singer-songwriter and activist (died 2021)
1952 – Dan Aykroyd, Canadian actor, producer and screenwriter
1952 – David Arkenstone, American composer and performer
1957 – Lisa Blount, American actress and producer (died 2010)
1961 – Carl Lewis, American long jumper and runner
1961 – Diana, Princess of Wales (died 1997)
1967 – Pamela Anderson, Canadian-American model and actress
1969 – Séamus Egan, American-Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist
1975 – Sean Colson, American basketball player and coach
1975 – Sufjan Stevens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
....and on this day in history....
1841 – Thomas Lempriere and James Clark Ross carve a marker on the Isle of the Dead in Van Diemen's Land to measure tidal variations, one of the earliest surviving benchmarks for sea level rise.
1870 – The United States Department of Justice formally comes into existence.
1873 – Prince Edward Island joins into Canadian Confederation.
1874 – The Sholes and Glidden typewriter, the first commercially successful typewriter, goes on sale.
1879 – Charles Taze Russell publishes the first edition of the religious magazine The Watchtower.
1881 – The world's first international telephone call is made between St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, and Calais, Maine, USA
1903 – Start of first Tour de France bicycle race.
1908 – SOS is adopted as the international distress signal.
1931 – Wiley Post and Harold Gatty become the first people to circumnavigate the globe in a single-engined monoplane aircraft.
1932 – Australia's national broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, was formed.
1958 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation links television broadcasting across Canada via microwave.
1960 – The Trust Territory of Somaliland (the former Italian Somaliland) gains its independence from Italy. Concurrently, it unites as scheduled with the five-day-old State of Somaliland (the former British Somaliland) to form the Somali Republic.
1960 – Ghana becomes a republic and Kwame Nkrumah becomes its first President as Queen Elizabeth II ceases to be its head of state.
1962 – Independence of Rwanda and Burundi.
1963 – ZIP codes are introduced for United States mail
1963 – The British Government admits that former diplomat Kim Philby had worked as a Soviet agent.
1966 – The first color television transmission in Canada takes place from Toronto.
1967 – Merger Treaty: The European Community is formally created out of a merger between the Common Market, the European Coal and Steel Community, and the European Atomic Energy Commission.
1968 – The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is signed in Washington, D.C., London and Moscow by sixty-two countries.
1968 – Formal separation of the United Auto Workers from the AFL–CIO in the United States.
1972 – The first Gay pride march in England takes place.
1976 – Portugal grants autonomy to Madeira.
1978 – The Northern Territory in Australia is granted self-government.
1979 – Sony introduces the Walkman.
1980 – "O Canada" officially becomes the national anthem of Canada.
1984 – The PG-13 rating is introduced by the MPAA.
1987 – The American radio station WFAN in New York City is launched as the world's first all-sports radio station.
1990 – German reunification: East Germany accepts the Deutsche Mark as its currency, thus uniting the economies of East and West Germany.
1991 – Cold War: The Warsaw Pact is officially dissolved at a meeting in Prague.
1997 – China resumes sovereignty over the city-state of Hong Kong, ending 156 years of British colonial rule. The handover ceremony is attended by British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Charles, Prince of Wales, Chinese President Jiang Zemin and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
1997 – Space Shuttle program: Space Shuttle Columbia is launched on STS-94, a re-flight of the prematurely-ended STS-83 mission with the same crew.
1999 – The Scottish Parliament is officially opened by Elizabeth II on the day that legislative powers are officially transferred from the old Scottish Office in London to the new devolved Scottish Executive in Edinburgh. In Wales, the powers of the Welsh Secretary are transferred to the National Assembly.
2002 – The International Criminal Court is established to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.
2003 – Over 500,000 people protest against efforts to pass anti-sedition legislation in Hong Kong.
2007 – Smoking in England is banned in all public indoor spaces.
2020 – The United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement replaces NAFTA.