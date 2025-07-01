KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 1, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 1st of July of 2025,

July 1 is the 182nd day of the year

183 days remain until the end of the year.

83 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 5:51:51 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:46 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:48 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first high tide was at 3:19 am at 4.54 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:58 am at 0.58 feet

The next high tide will be at 4.59 pm at 5.37 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:22 pm at 2.09 feet

The Moon is currently 38 going on 39% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We can call it the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 2nd of July of 2025 at 12:30 pm

Today is....

American Zoo Day

blink-182 Day

Devotion to Duty Day

Early Bird Day

International Chicken Wing Day

International Joke Day

International Reggae Day

Madeira Day

National Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day

National Financial Freedom Day

National Gingersnap Day

National Postal Workers Day

National Television Heritage Day

Second Half of the Year Day

U.S. Postage Stamp Day

Zip Code Day

on this day in 1963 – ZIP codes are introduced for United States mail

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day in Singapore

Bobby Bonilla Day in the United States

Canada Day, formerly Dominion Day in Canada

On this day in 1867 – The British North America Act takes effect as the Province of Canada, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia join into confederation to create the modern nation of Canada. John A. Macdonald is sworn in as the first Prime Minister of Canada. This date is commemorated annually in Canada as Canada Day, a national holiday.

It's also Moving Day in Quebec, Canada

and Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Day

Children's Day in Pakistan

Chinese Communist Party Founding Day in China

Day of Officials and Civil Servants in Hungary

Doctors' Day in India

It's also the first day of Van Mahotsav, celebrated until July 7 also in India

Emancipation Day in the former Dutch colonies of Sint Maarten, in Sint Eustatius and in Suriname

on this day in 1863 – Slavery was abolished in the Dutch colony of Surinam, a date now celebrated as Ketikoti in independent Suriname.

Engineer's Day in both Bahrain, and in Mexico

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day

Independence Day in Burundi, Rwanda and Somalia

International Tartan Day

July Morning in Bulgaria

Madeira Day in Madeira, Portugal

Republic Day in Ghana

RONPhos Handover Day in Nauru

Sir Seretse Khama Day in Botswana

Territory Day in both the British Virgin Islands and Northern Territory, Australia

If today is your birthday Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with....

1869 – William Strunk Jr., American author and educator (died 1946)

1892 – James M. Cain, American author and journalist (died 1977)

1899 – Thomas A. Dorsey, American pianist and composer (died 1993)

1899 – Charles Laughton, English-American actor and director (died 1962)

1906 – Estée Lauder, American businesswoman, co-founder of Estée Lauder Companies (died 2004)

1912 – David Brower, American environmentalist, founder of the Sierra Club Foundation (died 2000)

1912 – Sally Kirkland, American journalist (died 1989)

1915 – Willie Dixon, American blues singer-songwriter, bass player, guitarist and producer (died 1992)

1916 – Olivia de Havilland, British-American actress (died 2020)

1922 – Toshi Seeger, German-American activist, co-founder of the Clearwater Festival (died 2013)

1922 – Mordechai Bibi, Israeli politician (died 2023)

1931 – Chris Strachwitz, German-born American folk, roots, and world music record producer and label founder (Arhoolie Records), born in Gross Reichenau, Lower Silesia, Germany (now Bogaczów, Poland) (d. 2023) [1]

1934 – Jamie Farr, American actor

1934 – Sydney Pollack, American actor, director and producer (died 2008)

1935 – James Cotton, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (died 2017)

1938 – Hariprasad Chaurasia, Indian flute player and composer

1939 – Karen Black, American actress (died 2013)

1941 – Twyla Tharp, American dancer and choreographer

1942 – Andraé Crouch, American singer-songwriter, producer and pastor (died 2015)

1943 – Philip Brunelle, American conductor and organist

1945 – Debbie Harry, American singer-songwriter and actress

1951 – Anne Feeney, American singer-songwriter and activist (died 2021)

1952 – Dan Aykroyd, Canadian actor, producer and screenwriter

1952 – David Arkenstone, American composer and performer

1957 – Lisa Blount, American actress and producer (died 2010)

1961 – Carl Lewis, American long jumper and runner

1961 – Diana, Princess of Wales (died 1997)

1967 – Pamela Anderson, Canadian-American model and actress

1969 – Séamus Egan, American-Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Sean Colson, American basketball player and coach

1975 – Sufjan Stevens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

....and on this day in history....

1841 – Thomas Lempriere and James Clark Ross carve a marker on the Isle of the Dead in Van Diemen's Land to measure tidal variations, one of the earliest surviving benchmarks for sea level rise.

1870 – The United States Department of Justice formally comes into existence.

1873 – Prince Edward Island joins into Canadian Confederation.

1874 – The Sholes and Glidden typewriter, the first commercially successful typewriter, goes on sale.

1879 – Charles Taze Russell publishes the first edition of the religious magazine The Watchtower.

1881 – The world's first international telephone call is made between St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, and Calais, Maine, USA

1903 – Start of first Tour de France bicycle race.

1908 – SOS is adopted as the international distress signal.

1931 – Wiley Post and Harold Gatty become the first people to circumnavigate the globe in a single-engined monoplane aircraft.

1932 – Australia's national broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, was formed.

1958 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation links television broadcasting across Canada via microwave.

1960 – The Trust Territory of Somaliland (the former Italian Somaliland) gains its independence from Italy. Concurrently, it unites as scheduled with the five-day-old State of Somaliland (the former British Somaliland) to form the Somali Republic.

1960 – Ghana becomes a republic and Kwame Nkrumah becomes its first President as Queen Elizabeth II ceases to be its head of state.

1962 – Independence of Rwanda and Burundi.

1963 – ZIP codes are introduced for United States mail

1963 – The British Government admits that former diplomat Kim Philby had worked as a Soviet agent.

1966 – The first color television transmission in Canada takes place from Toronto.

1967 – Merger Treaty: The European Community is formally created out of a merger between the Common Market, the European Coal and Steel Community, and the European Atomic Energy Commission.

1968 – The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is signed in Washington, D.C., London and Moscow by sixty-two countries.

1968 – Formal separation of the United Auto Workers from the AFL–CIO in the United States.

1972 – The first Gay pride march in England takes place.

1976 – Portugal grants autonomy to Madeira.

1978 – The Northern Territory in Australia is granted self-government.

1979 – Sony introduces the Walkman.

1980 – "O Canada" officially becomes the national anthem of Canada.

1984 – The PG-13 rating is introduced by the MPAA.

1987 – The American radio station WFAN in New York City is launched as the world's first all-sports radio station.

1990 – German reunification: East Germany accepts the Deutsche Mark as its currency, thus uniting the economies of East and West Germany.

1991 – Cold War: The Warsaw Pact is officially dissolved at a meeting in Prague.

1997 – China resumes sovereignty over the city-state of Hong Kong, ending 156 years of British colonial rule. The handover ceremony is attended by British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Charles, Prince of Wales, Chinese President Jiang Zemin and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

1997 – Space Shuttle program: Space Shuttle Columbia is launched on STS-94, a re-flight of the prematurely-ended STS-83 mission with the same crew.

1999 – The Scottish Parliament is officially opened by Elizabeth II on the day that legislative powers are officially transferred from the old Scottish Office in London to the new devolved Scottish Executive in Edinburgh. In Wales, the powers of the Welsh Secretary are transferred to the National Assembly.

2002 – The International Criminal Court is established to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

2003 – Over 500,000 people protest against efforts to pass anti-sedition legislation in Hong Kong.

2007 – Smoking in England is banned in all public indoor spaces.

2020 – The United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement replaces NAFTA.

