Sights and Sounds: Dominique Mouton

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with screenwriter Dominique Mouton. She’s the creator of an audio drama based in West Oakland called “The Lower Bottoms.”

“First Fridays Art Walk”

Oakland Art Murmur

Next event is December 2nd

This is not the same as “First Fridays.” It’s a monthly event when art venues are open and free to the public. Gearbox Gallery, Manna Gallery, and Art at Archer are a few businesses participating. Oakland Art Murmur hosts the Art Walk. Oakland Murmur is an organization designed to spotlight Oakland art. Their mission is to make art accessible to the public and empower underserved Oakland artists and art spaces.

“Let Us Break Bread Together - The Music of Earth, Wind, & Fire”

Paramount Theatre

December 11th

The Oakland Symphony & Chorus is performing music by the iconic band. We are going to be grooving to “September” in December.

Moments Cooperative

Downtown Oakland

They carry works written by queer and trans BIPOC authors. It’s also a community space to redistribute food, clothing, and more. Their goal is to center and uplift voices and the needs of marginalized groups while resisting white supremacy and colonialism.

Listen to Dominique’s audio drama “The Lower Bottoms” on your favorite podcast platform.