KALW_SS_2021_Border_art.png
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Adrienne Danyelle Oliver

Published September 8, 2022 at 7:44 AM PDT
Oliver_b&w photo 2021.jpg
Simone Anne
/
Poet and Laney College professor Adrienne Danyelle Oliver

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with poet and Laney College professor Adrienne Danyelle Oliver. She’s the author of “The Body Has Memories.”

“Black Gold Storytellers”
During the Jim Crow era, the frequent lynchings of Black people and desire for more opportunities motivated approximately 6 million African Americans to leave the South for other parts of the country. Many of these stories aren’t told because of the trauma they endured. Black Gold Storytellers features Black Bay Area elders sharing their experiences of migrating here from the South. The project is in honor of the book “The Warmth of Other Suns.” Watch videos of Oakland elders sharing their stories on the website.

Book release for “Martian” by James Cagney
September 27th
In his collection, James travels through space and time to reflect on moments in US history. His work also explores anti-Black violence and loneliness. He writers about feelings of anger while also looking for love, peace, and acceptance. Join in on this virtual event as James talks with other artists about his book. It’s available for preorder.

“Thrive”
Museum of the African Diaspora
Every 2nd Saturday of the month
It's a free admission day at MoAD every second Saturday of the month. Museums are being recognized for playing an important role in health. Studies show that engagement with the arts help with brain functions, processing trauma, and reduce the stigma of mental illness. That's why MoAD and Kaiser partnered together to offer the public free days at the museum.

Read Adrienne’s book “The Body Has Memories” from Nomadic Press.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
