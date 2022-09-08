Sights and Sounds: Adrienne Danyelle Oliver

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with poet and Laney College professor Adrienne Danyelle Oliver. She’s the author of “The Body Has Memories.”

“Black Gold Storytellers”

During the Jim Crow era, the frequent lynchings of Black people and desire for more opportunities motivated approximately 6 million African Americans to leave the South for other parts of the country. Many of these stories aren’t told because of the trauma they endured. Black Gold Storytellers features Black Bay Area elders sharing their experiences of migrating here from the South. The project is in honor of the book “The Warmth of Other Suns.” Watch videos of Oakland elders sharing their stories on the website.

Book release for “ Martian ” by James Cagney

September 27th

In his collection, James travels through space and time to reflect on moments in US history. His work also explores anti-Black violence and loneliness. He writers about feelings of anger while also looking for love, peace, and acceptance. Join in on this virtual event as James talks with other artists about his book. It’s available for preorder.

“Thrive”

Museum of the African Diaspora

Every 2nd Saturday of the month

It’s a free admission day at MoAD every second Saturday of the month. Museums are being recognized for playing an important role in health. Museums are being recognized for playing an important role in health. Studies show that engagement with the arts help with brain functions, processing trauma, and reduce the stigma of mental illness. That’s why MoAD and Kaiser partnered together to offer the public free days at the museum.

Read Adrienne’s book “The Body Has Memories” from Nomadic Press.