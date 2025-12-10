© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

Mia Pixley's album 'Love. Dark. Bloom.' // Nia Cephas' album 'Cosmicpolitan' // Jason Brock's '12th Annual Holiday Show'

By Jeneé Darden
Published December 10, 2025 at 6:10 PM PST
KALW is currently having a December Membership Campaign until Saturday, December 13. Help us to continue cover arts and culture in the Bay Area. Go to our Donate page and show your support. Thank you!

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: singer and cellist Mia Pixley has a new album that challenges long-held beliefs about darkness. Then, West Oakland-based guitarist and singer Nia Cephas talks about her debut album. And, former "X-Factor" contestant Jason Brock is planning a jolly, good time for people at his upcoming holiday show.

On today's show everyone can sing, except Jeneé 😉.

Mia Pixley
When you hear the words "dark" or "black," what comes to mind? A romantic midnight sky or a sweet berry? Or does something bad come to mind? Many of us may have long associated the words "dark" and "black" with mostly negative connotations. This is a conversation that people in the Black diaspora and other communities of color have had for years.

Cello player and singer Mia Pixley explores the beauty of darkness on her latest album "Love. Dark. Bloom." Mia is a Black artist. In each song, Mia disassociates darkness with evil. The album is a blend of classical, jazz, folk and the blues. Mia has performed with such artists as Fantastic Negrito, Will Ackerman and Barbara Higbie. On top of being a great artist, Mia is also a psychologist. Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Mia Pixley about what inspired her to make this album.

Mia is performing at Freight and Salvage in Berkeley on Sunday, December 21 at Barbara Higbie's "Annual Winter Solstice" concert.

Nia Cephas
Nia Cephas is a singer, songwriter and guitarist based in West Oakland. Her music reflects both her African-American and Afro-Brazilian roots. Listen closely to her lyrics and her songs are like a memory, a prayer, a call for justice, a testament of survival and an invitation to just feel free.

Nia's debut album is called "Cosmicpolitan" and it's out now.

Jason Brock
For those who celebrate, can you believe Christmas is in two weeks? Also, Hanukkah begins in several days. No matter what holiday you honor, time flies when you're adulting. One of the things host Jeneé Darden loves about the holiday season is music.

Singer Jason Brock is bringing the jingles and joys with his "12th Annual Holiday Show." Jason was a top finalist for the singing competition show "X-Factor." He'll be performing with pianist Dee Spencer.

Watch Jason perform his "12th Annual Holiday Show" at Martuni's in San Francisco on Sunday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 16.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
