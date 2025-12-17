'Hoop Dreams' Oakland mural // Taylor Smalls paints for the Golden State Valkyries // Honoring MUNI drivers one drawing at a time

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: a muralist for the Warriors encourages us to dream big. Then, we visit the West Oakland studio of a painter who created pieces for the Valkyries. And, a San Francisco artist tells a touching story about a MUNI driver who changed his life.

Today's show is all about visual art, basketball and buses.

Muralist Timothy B with his work "Hoop Dreams"

Timothy B

Right on the corner of 22nd St. and Broadway Ave. in Downtown Oakland is a beautiful mural called "Hoop Dreams." Timothy B is a muralist from Oakland who created "Hoop Dreams." His work focuses on uplifting African-Indigenous communities, especially the youth. The Golden State Warriors commissioned him to paint the mural in honor of the 2025 NBA All Star game.

In May of 2025, host Jeneé Darden met up with Timothy B, right in front of his mural to talk about his artwork and dreaming during hard times.

CHLOE JACKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY Painter Taylor Smalls

Taylor Smalls

In 2025, the Golden State Valkyries made sports history. They're the only first-year expansion team ever in the WNBA to make it to the playoffs in their premier season. Taylor Smalls is a painter who uses knives to cerate large, beautiful, bold colorful images of Black women. The Valkyries commissioned her to create a few pieces. She is an alum of the University of San Francisco. Her work also hangs in spaces of major brands like the Oprah Winfrey Network, Pixar and Kaiser Permanente.

Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Taylor at her art studio in West Oakland to learn more about the inspiration behind her work. This interview first aired in September 2025.

Emily Horsman Visual artist Kurt Schwartzmann

Kurt Schwartzmann

Host Jeneé Darden appreciates our Bay Area bus riders so much. It's not an easy job. They get us to our locations. However, for artist Kurt Schwartzmann, one bus driver did more than that when he was homeless. She was a catalyst that led to him to getting off of the streets. Kurt draws bright and colorful portraits of MUNI drivers, buses and the streets of San Francisco. His fashion is just as bright as his work.

In this interview that first aired in July 2025, Jeneé chatted with Kurt Schwartzmann about his artistry and style that makes people smile.