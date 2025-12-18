Sights + Sounds Picks: Nia Cephas

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with singer Nia Cephas. Her debut album is “Cosmicpolitan.” The album is a mix of samba, Middle Eastern folk, pop, blues, reggae and jazz.

Albany Bulb

This outdoor area is human-created from landfill. Their non-profit, Love the Bulb, hosts workshops and performances to educate people about the San Francisco Bay shoreline. The organization believes that both art and science are essential to understanding nature.

Gregangelo Museum

San Francisco

The actual physical museum is the private home of visual and performing artist Gregangel Herrera. The museum gives visitors an immersive experience that blends art and imagination. It has themed rooms that feature circus acts and interactive performances. You can visit in-person or go to the museum’s website for a virtual tour. You’ll be able to visit nine of their most popular rooms online.

uta & the silk road

Blue Willow Teaspot

December 19

uta’s sound is a blend of Japanese folk with elements of neo soul. Her music invites listeners into a space of remembrance and celebration. At this event, she’ll be sharing music from her upcoming album. The price of admission is pay what you want.

Nia’s album “Cosmicpolitan” is out now.