What to expect at FAN EXPO San Francisco 2025

Bay Area geeks are going to come out in full force over Thanksgiving weekend. That's because FAN EXPO San Francisco is returning to the Moscone Center, November 29-30. There will be events related to comic books, gaming, horror, anime, sci-fi, etc. Of course, some major celebrities will be there including the Bay Area's own Danny Glover, Henry Winkler, Edward James Olmos, Gillian Anderson from "The X-Files and Rainn Wilson of "The Office." Host Jeneé Darden spoke with FAN EXPO's Vice President Andrew Moyes about what attendees can expect this year and how cons have evolved over the years.

