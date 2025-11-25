© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights + Sounds

What to expect at FAN EXPO San Francisco 2025

By Jeneé Darden
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:05 PM PST
FAN EXPO’s Vice President Andrew Moyes
Photo provided by Nicole Van Stralen
FAN EXPO’s Vice President Andrew Moyes

Bay Area geeks are going to come out in full force over Thanksgiving weekend. That's because FAN EXPO San Francisco is returning to the Moscone Center, November 29-30. There will be events related to comic books, gaming, horror, anime, sci-fi, etc. Of course, some major celebrities will be there including the Bay Area's own Danny Glover, Henry Winkler, Edward James Olmos, Gillian Anderson from "The X-Files and Rainn Wilson of "The Office." Host Jeneé Darden spoke with FAN EXPO's Vice President Andrew Moyes about what attendees can expect this year and how cons have evolved over the years.

Listen to Jeneé's interview with Rainn Wilson here.

Tags
Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden