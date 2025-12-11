Sights + Sounds Picks: Stephanie Wildman

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with children’s book author Stephanie Wildman. She co-wrote the children’s book “Story Power!” with her nine-year-old grandson. It’s about three siblings who fill some time by writing a fun book about their abuelito, or grandfather. And “Story Power!” is in bookstores now.

“Outdoor Storytime”

Linden Tree Books in Los Altos

Every Sunday

Every Sunday morning, families gather in front of the store to hear picture book readings. They’ve had amazing authors and illustrators such as Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris and Joanna Ho. You can also grab snacks from Manresa Bread for kids to enjoy while listening to the stories.

Tanuki

San Francisco

In relation to sushi, “tanuki” is the name of the Japanese breadcrumbs that give sushi rolls a crunchy texture. This restaurant opened its doors in 1974. They serve Japanese dishes such as chicken teriyaki, dragon rolls and sashimi, which are thin slices of fish.

“Sunday Storytime”

Barnes & Noble in Burlingame

Every Sunday, the bookstore hosts readings of two to three picture books. Their goal is to help kids develop a love for books.

Stephanie’s book “Story Power!” is out now.