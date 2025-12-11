© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Stephanie Wildman

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published December 11, 2025 at 7:44 AM PST
Author Stephanie Wildman
Russell Jew
Author Stephanie Wildman

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with children’s book author Stephanie Wildman. She co-wrote the children’s book “Story Power!” with her nine-year-old grandson. It’s about three siblings who fill some time by writing a fun book about their abuelito, or grandfather. And “Story Power!” is in bookstores now.

“Outdoor Storytime”
Linden Tree Books in Los Altos
Every Sunday
Every Sunday morning, families gather in front of the store to hear picture book readings. They’ve had amazing authors and illustrators such as Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris and Joanna Ho. You can also grab snacks from Manresa Bread for kids to enjoy while listening to the stories.

Tanuki
San Francisco
In relation to sushi, “tanuki” is the name of the Japanese breadcrumbs that give sushi rolls a crunchy texture. This restaurant opened its doors in 1974. They serve Japanese dishes such as chicken teriyaki, dragon rolls and sashimi, which are thin slices of fish.

“Sunday Storytime”
Barnes & Noble in Burlingame
Every Sunday, the bookstore hosts readings of two to three picture books. Their goal is to help kids develop a love for books.

Stephanie’s book “Story Power!” is out now.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
