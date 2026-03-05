Women's History Month: Power Couples

All month, we’re honoring Women's History with stories from Making Gay History.

We begin the month with two couples whose lives were an intertwining of the personal and the political, and whose relationships were forged in the early days of LGBTQ Rights Movement in the United States:

Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon are Bay Area icons who were instrumental in the early days of the homophile movement. While Phyllis and Del were leaders of the fight for lesbian and gay rights on the West Coast, another couple was brought together by the burgeoning movement on the East Coast: Barbara Gittings and Kay Lahusen.