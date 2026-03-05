© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
Queer Power Hour

Women's History Month: Power Couples

Published March 5, 2026 at 1:00 PM PST

All month, we’re honoring Women's History with stories from Making Gay History.

We begin the month with two couples whose lives were an intertwining of the personal and the political, and whose relationships were forged in the early days of LGBTQ Rights Movement in the United States:

Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon are Bay Area icons who were instrumental in the early days of the homophile movement. While Phyllis and Del were leaders of the fight for lesbian and gay rights on the West Coast, another couple was brought together by the burgeoning movement on the East Coast: Barbara Gittings and Kay Lahusen.

Tags
Queer Power Hour women's rights