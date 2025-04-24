MAKING GAY HISTORY: The Nazi Era (Episode 06)
Since the 2024 election, we’ve been leaning into the notion that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”
That’s why the Queer Power Hour is so honored to be the first and only public radio station in the country to air all of a new series about the dark, overlooked history of Nazi persecution of LGBTQ people in the lead up to World War II and during the Holocaust. This extraordinary work of historical reporting was produced by Eric Marcus and our friends at Making Gay History
Today’s show features the final two parts:
- PART 11: We hear from survivors of the Theresienstadt ghetto and Auschwitz, whose lives were made tolerable, sometimes even joyful, thanks to the selfless efforts of charismatic German Jewish athlete Fredy Hirsch. He helped protect children amidst the horrors of the Holocaust.
- PART 12: Host and Making Gay History Founder Eric Marcus concludes the series by considering why there are so few testimonies from LGBTQ people who survived the Nazi era — and on the responsibility we have to honor the testimonies we do have in the face of the unfolding dark times here at home.