The new Sights & Sounds Show with Jenee Darden

On today’s show, Jenee Darden from the new Sights & Sounds Show introduces us to four Bay Area activists who are using their art to send a message.

In this hour:



Drag performer and disability activist Alex Locust, aka Glamputee.



Kin Folkz, who’s established a queer arts space in Oakland that helps LGBTQ+ artists thrive — and heal.



Writer and performer Vanessa Rochelle Lewis, who founded Reclaim UGLY , which helps people heal from “uglification” and celebrate their beauty.



Bay Area queen Nicki Jizz, who created an all-Black drag show called Reparations as a showcase for Black Excellence.

