© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

The new Sights & Sounds Show with Jenee Darden

By David Boyer
Published March 6, 2025 at 3:33 PM PST

On today’s show, Jenee Darden from the new Sights & Sounds Show introduces us to four Bay Area activists who are using their art to send a message.

In this hour:

  • Drag performer and disability activist Alex Locust, aka Glamputee.
  • Kin Folkz, who’s established a queer arts space in Oakland that helps LGBTQ+ artists thrive — and heal.
  • Writer and performer Vanessa Rochelle Lewis, who founded Reclaim UGLY, which helps people heal from “uglification” and celebrate their beauty.
  • Bay Area queen Nicki Jizz, who created an all-Black drag show called Reparations as a showcase for Black Excellence.

Tune into the new Sights & Sounds Show with Jenee Darden every Wednesday at 4pm. Only on KALW.

Tags
Queer Power Hour LGBTQArts & Entertainment
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
See stories by David Boyer