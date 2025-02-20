© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour
A sabbath queen, a gay love story, a queer Muslim writer

By David Boyer
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:00 PM PST

Religious communities are rarely safe havens for LGBTQ+ people. Canonical texts are often contorted by extremists to justify homophobia, expulsion and worse. And yet, for many queer people, religion is at the center of their lives and identities.

As peace in the Middle East seems less and less likely and the tension between Jews and Muslims continues to destroy lives, we’d like to inject a bit of humanity, hope, love and levity into the conversation.

In this hour:

  • “A Jerusalem Love Story,” a piece about the relationship between two men — a Palestinian and an Israeli — that was originally released in 2013.
  • Host David Boyer talks with Sandi DuBowski, the director of Sabbath Queen, a new documentary about an unorthodox queer rabbi.
  • Anita Rao, host of WUNC's Embodied, sits down with queer Muslim author Lamya H. about their memoir Hijab Butch Blues.
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
