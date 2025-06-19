KALW Almanac - Thursday June 19, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 19th of June of 2025,

June 19 is the 170th day of the year

195 days remain until the end of the year.

1 days until summer begins

Summer Solstice will occur tomorrow Friday, June 20th, at 7:42 pm PDT

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:48 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:10 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:29 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.6°F

The first low tide was at 12:07 am at 1.72 feet

The first high tide will be at 5:36 am at 4.03 feet

The next low tide at 11:31 am at 1.02 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:20 pm at 5.93 feet

The Moon is currently 42.4% visible

It's still the third quarter moon

We'll have a New Moon in 6 days Wednesday the 25th of June of 2025 at 3:31 am

Today is....

Juneteenth

Also known as Black Independence Day, Emancipation Day (Texas), Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Juneteenth National Independence Day

On this day in 1865 – Over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, slaves in Galveston, Texas, United States, are officially informed of their freedom. The anniversary was officially celebrated in Texas and other states as Juneteenth. On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in the United States.

Corpus Christi

Also known as Day of Wreaths and Feast of the Most Holy Body, Observed 60 days after Easter

Garfield the Cat Day

as it was on this day in 1978 – Garfield's first comic strip goes into nationwide syndication.

National Dump the Pump Day

National Eat an Oreo Day

National FreeBSD Day

National Martini Day

National Pets in Film Day

National Watch Day

Recess at Work Day

World Albatross Day

World Sauntering Day

World Sickle Cell Day

World Tapas Day

Today is also....

Day of the Independent Hungary (Hungary)

Labour Day (Trinidad and Tobago)

Feast of Forest on Palawan Island in The Philippines

Laguna Day in Laguna province in The Philippines

Birthday of Jose Gervasio Artigas (Uruguay)

Anniversary of Kim Jong Il's commencement of work at the Workers' Party Central Committee (DPRK)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1896 – Wallis Simpson, American wife of Edward VIII (died 1986)

1897 – Moe Howard, American comedian (died 1975)

1902 – Guy Lombardo, Canadian-American violinist and bandleader (died 1977)

1903 – Lou Gehrig, American baseball player (died 1941)

1914 – Alan Cranston, American journalist and politician (died 2000)

1914 – Lester Flatt, American bluegrass singer-songwriter, guitarist, and mandolin player (died 1979)

1917 – Joshua Nkomo, Zimbabwean guerrilla leader and politician, Vice President of Zimbabwe (died 1999)

1919 – Pauline Kael, American film critic (died 2001)

1928 – Nancy Marchand, American actress (died 2000)

1945 – Aung San Suu Kyi, Burmese politician, Nobel Prize laureate

1945 – Tobias Wolff, American short story writer, memoirist, and novelist

1947 – Salman Rushdie, Indian-English novelist and essayist

1948 – Nick Drake, English singer-songwriter (died 1974)

1948 – Phylicia Rashad, American actress

1950 – Ann Wilson, American singer-songwriter and musician

1957 – Subcomandante Marcos, Mexican insurgent and EZLN leader

1962 – Paula Abdul, American singer-songwriter, dancer, actress, and presenter

1964 – Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and former Mayor of

1978 – Zoe Saldana, American actress

Also on this day in history.....

1846 – The first officially recorded, organized baseball game is played under Alexander Cartwright's rules on Hoboken, New Jersey's Elysian Fields with the New York Base Ball Club defeating the Knickerbockers 23–1. Cartwright umpired.

1862 – President Abraham Lincoln signs the Territorial Slavery Act of 1862, which prohibits slavery in all current and future United States territories.

1910 – The first Father's Day is celebrated in Spokane, Washington.

1934 – The Communications Act of 1934 establishes the United States' Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

1964 – The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is approved after surviving an 83-day filibuster in the United States Senate.

1990 – The current international law defending indigenous peoples, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, 1989, is ratified for the first time by Norway.

2012 – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange requests asylum in London's Ecuadorian Embassy for fear of extradition to the US after publication of previously classified documents including footage of civilian killings by the US army.

2018 – The 10,000,000th United States Patent is issued.