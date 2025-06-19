KALW Almanac - Thursday June 19, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 19th of June of 2025,
June 19 is the 170th day of the year
195 days remain until the end of the year.
1 days until summer begins
Summer Solstice will occur tomorrow Friday, June 20th, at 7:42 pm PDT
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:48 am
and sunset will be at 8:35:10 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:11:29 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.6°F
The first low tide was at 12:07 am at 1.72 feet
The first high tide will be at 5:36 am at 4.03 feet
The next low tide at 11:31 am at 1.02 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:20 pm at 5.93 feet
The Moon is currently 42.4% visible
It's still the third quarter moon
We'll have a New Moon in 6 days Wednesday the 25th of June of 2025 at 3:31 am
Today is....
Juneteenth
Also known as Black Independence Day, Emancipation Day (Texas), Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Juneteenth National Independence Day
On this day in 1865 – Over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, slaves in Galveston, Texas, United States, are officially informed of their freedom. The anniversary was officially celebrated in Texas and other states as Juneteenth. On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in the United States.
Corpus Christi
Also known as Day of Wreaths and Feast of the Most Holy Body, Observed 60 days after Easter
Garfield the Cat Day
as it was on this day in 1978 – Garfield's first comic strip goes into nationwide syndication.
National Dump the Pump Day
National Eat an Oreo Day
National FreeBSD Day
National Martini Day
National Pets in Film Day
National Watch Day
Recess at Work Day
World Albatross Day
World Sauntering Day
World Sickle Cell Day
World Tapas Day
Today is also....
Day of the Independent Hungary (Hungary)
Labour Day (Trinidad and Tobago)
Feast of Forest on Palawan Island in The Philippines
Laguna Day in Laguna province in The Philippines
Birthday of Jose Gervasio Artigas (Uruguay)
Anniversary of Kim Jong Il's commencement of work at the Workers' Party Central Committee (DPRK)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1896 – Wallis Simpson, American wife of Edward VIII (died 1986)
1897 – Moe Howard, American comedian (died 1975)
1902 – Guy Lombardo, Canadian-American violinist and bandleader (died 1977)
1903 – Lou Gehrig, American baseball player (died 1941)
1914 – Alan Cranston, American journalist and politician (died 2000)
1914 – Lester Flatt, American bluegrass singer-songwriter, guitarist, and mandolin player (died 1979)
1917 – Joshua Nkomo, Zimbabwean guerrilla leader and politician, Vice President of Zimbabwe (died 1999)
1919 – Pauline Kael, American film critic (died 2001)
1928 – Nancy Marchand, American actress (died 2000)
1945 – Aung San Suu Kyi, Burmese politician, Nobel Prize laureate
1945 – Tobias Wolff, American short story writer, memoirist, and novelist
1947 – Salman Rushdie, Indian-English novelist and essayist
1948 – Nick Drake, English singer-songwriter (died 1974)
1948 – Phylicia Rashad, American actress
1950 – Ann Wilson, American singer-songwriter and musician
1957 – Subcomandante Marcos, Mexican insurgent and EZLN leader
1962 – Paula Abdul, American singer-songwriter, dancer, actress, and presenter
1964 – Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and former Mayor of
1978 – Zoe Saldana, American actress
Also on this day in history.....
1846 – The first officially recorded, organized baseball game is played under Alexander Cartwright's rules on Hoboken, New Jersey's Elysian Fields with the New York Base Ball Club defeating the Knickerbockers 23–1. Cartwright umpired.
1862 – President Abraham Lincoln signs the Territorial Slavery Act of 1862, which prohibits slavery in all current and future United States territories.
1910 – The first Father's Day is celebrated in Spokane, Washington.
1934 – The Communications Act of 1934 establishes the United States' Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
1964 – The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is approved after surviving an 83-day filibuster in the United States Senate.
1990 – The current international law defending indigenous peoples, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, 1989, is ratified for the first time by Norway.
2012 – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange requests asylum in London's Ecuadorian Embassy for fear of extradition to the US after publication of previously classified documents including footage of civilian killings by the US army.
2018 – The 10,000,000th United States Patent is issued.