What policy changes are needed to address the caregiving crisis?

By Rose Aguilar
Published June 19, 2025 at 9:05 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the caregiving crisis and what needs to change.

More than 45 million people provide unpaid care to a loved one. Over 60 percent are working in addition to caregiving and 30 percent are also taking care of children. As the population ages, the caregiving crisis is only growing. What changes would you like to see?

Guests:

Dr. Jessica Eng, medical director at On Lok

Christina Irving, client services director for the Family Caregiver Alliance

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
