What policy changes are needed to address the caregiving crisis?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the caregiving crisis and what needs to change.

More than 45 million people provide unpaid care to a loved one. Over 60 percent are working in addition to caregiving and 30 percent are also taking care of children. As the population ages, the caregiving crisis is only growing. What changes would you like to see?

Guests:

Dr. Jessica Eng, medical director at On Lok

Christina Irving, client services director for the Family Caregiver Alliance

