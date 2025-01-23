© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour

RESURRECTION: Bobbi Campbell

By David Boyer
Published January 23, 2025 at 3:29 PM PST

Dane Stewart was born in the early 1990s and as he learned more about the history of AIDS and HIV, he was shocked by how little he and his compatriots knew about one of the defining eras of LGBTQ+ History. He became obsessed with learning everything he could.

Over the next month, we’ll share some of what Dane found. We’ll be airing four episodes from Season 02 of his podcast Resurrection. The entire season focuses on the early heroes — and villains — of the AIDS epidemic.

In this episode:

  • Meet San Franciscan Bobbi Campbell, who was one of the first people diagnosed with what-was-then-called GRID or Gay Cancer and one of the first to fight back.
  • Plus an interview with Dane Stewart, the host and producer of Resurrection

Binge the entire Resurrection podcast now, including Season 01.

David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
