This week, on the Queer Power Hour, we meet one of the most influential men of the gay rights movement: Harry Hay, who co-founded both the Mattachine Society in the 50s and the Radical Faeries in the late '70s.



First, Making Gay History revisits an interview with Harry from the late 1980s.



Then, Out in the Bay talks with a panel of Harry Hay experts, including his niece Sally Hay.