This week, on the Queer Power Hour, we’re considering the definition of gender — and how it’s changed over the years.



Out in the Bay talks with academic Kathryn Bond Stockton, who’s latest book is a primer on the evolving landscape of gender.



Making Gay History revisits an interview from 1987 with writer Stella Rush (aka Sten Russell), who dared to defy the stifling sex and gender conformity of the 1950s.