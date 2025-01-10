© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

Elizabeth Anscombe

By Devon Strolovitch
Published January 10, 2025 at 6:02 AM PST

If you intend to cook, do you also intend the dirty dishes?

Elizabeth Anscombe made hugely influential contributions to contemporary action theory, moral theory, and philosophy of mind. She also famously protested Truman’s decision to drop the atomic bomb when he was awarded an honorary degree at Oxford. Josh and Ray explore her life and thought with Rachael Wiseman from the University of Liverpool, co-author of Metaphysical Animals: How Four Women Brought Philosophy Back to Life. Sunday, January 12 at 11 am.

Part of the Wise Women series, generously supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Philosophy Talk philosophywomen's rights
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
