Hegel is without doubt one of the most influential philosophers of all time. He has, however, been largely ignored by American "analytic" philosophers of the twentieth century. John in particular, and Ken to a lesser extent, don't know nearly as much about Hegel and his philosophy as they should. In this vintage episode, they are lively if somewhat obtuse students for Allen Wood, Stanford's resident expert on virtually all aspects of modern philosophy and author of Hegel's Ethical Thought. Sunday, August 27 at 11 am.

