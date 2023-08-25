© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Entertainment
Philosophy Talk

Hegel

By Devon Strolovitch
Published August 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT

Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel was born August 27, 1770.

Hegel is without doubt one of the most influential philosophers of all time. He has, however, been largely ignored by American "analytic" philosophers of the twentieth century. John in particular, and Ken to a lesser extent, don't know nearly as much about Hegel and his philosophy as they should. In this vintage episode, they are lively if somewhat obtuse students for Allen Wood, Stanford's resident expert on virtually all aspects of modern philosophy and author of Hegel's Ethical Thought. Sunday, August 27 at 11 am.

Tags
Philosophy Talk philosophygermanyhistory
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch