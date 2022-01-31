Marilyn Mitchell melds life, politics on new solo album

Her new album, Lives Aligned, has 12 songs inspired by politics and personal life. Mitchell wrote all of them, showcasing an intriguing variety of style and tempo. We hear four of them on this week's Out in the Bay, along with a Lipstick Conspiracy favorite.

Two of her new songs skewer former President Trump. Over hard-driving rock, “I’m So Glad (You’re Gone)” includes the lines:

Blatant lies, fallacies, fabrication,

All a part of your planned occupation

In spite of this they took it in, an illusion

With all your help, tried to rid the constitution

Mitchell, a kinesiology professor at San Francisco State University, tells guest host Christopher Beale that she started transitioning around 1999, while teaching in Colorado with some “macho … over-masculinized” colleagues who were “getting on everybody’s nerves” – especially hers.

“I think my brain was looking for some kind of escape, and I started experimenting around with makeup and things like that.” Looking in the mirror, she said to herself, “Oh my gosh, there’s somebody else in here that I don’t even know!” So she took an SF State post and started to get to know “this other part of me.”

Lipstick Conspiracy fans may be stoked to hear that Mitchell and co-founders Sarafina Maraschino and Shawna Love recently laid down some tracks that could lead to at least one new song and that the threesome has “some other ideas,” she told us. Stay tuned!

Hear much more on this week’s Out in the Bay, produced and hosted by Christopher J. Beale.

Marilyn Mitchell‘s Lives Aligned album, co-created with musician and audio engineer Craig Dukes, was released in November 2021. Hear it and more of Mitchell’s music on her Bandcamp page. She also plays lead guitar in Mott the Hoople tribute band Nott the Hoople.

