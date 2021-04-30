This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts - still in Times of Corona - guest host JoAnn Mar will be talking about the SF Playhouse production of Hold These Truths, not only with stage director Jeffrey Lo and actor Jomar Tagatac about the play itself, but also with theater director Susi Damilano, about what it takes to reopen a theater after the pandemic. Also, a conversation with Phil Connell, director of the movie Jump, Darling, part of Frameline45 — the world’s largest LGBTQ+ film festival, currently at venues in San Francisco, and streaming online. Plus, Peter Robinson in conversation with Stanford professor Joshua Landy on the topic of ‘Thinking about Thinking’.

Listen • 1:00:20