Open Air
Thursdays at 1pm
KALW’s weekly magazine of the performing arts in the Bay Area, featuring live interviews with musicians, choreographers, and actors, with occasional in-studio performances and ticket giveaways. Produced by Niels Swinkels.
(For segment/guest suggestions, email david@kalw.org.)
Latest Episodes
SF Mime Troupe & Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence - 44th Annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival - Peter RobinsonThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, we resume our partnership with the San Francisco Mime Troupe for a second summer of serialized radio plays under the banner of our Corona Radio Theater, and the first episode of Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence. Also, guest host Angie Coiro talks with Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza and playwright Sam Hamashima about the 44th Annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival, livestreaming July 16-25. Plus, regular contributor Peter Robinson discusses Summer travel.
Kay Sekimachi @ BAMPFA - Lisa Mezzacappa: ‘The Electronic Lover’ - SF Mime Troupe: Tales of the Resistance, Vol. 2This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, guest host Sarah Cahill talks with independent curator Jenelle Porter about the Kay Sekimachi retrospective at the UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA). Also, conversations with composer and bassist Lisa Mezzacappa, about her new podcast opera The Electronic Lover; and with actors Francis Jue and Rotimi Agbabiaka from the San Francisco Mime Troupe, about the Troupe’s new summer podcast and radio series Tales of the Resistance, Volume 2: Persistence.
‘Hold These Truths’ @ SF Playhouse - Re-opening a Theater post-Corona - ‘Jump Darling’ @ Frameline45 - Peter RobinsonThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts - still in Times of Corona - guest host JoAnn Mar will be talking about the SF Playhouse production of Hold These Truths, not only with stage director Jeffrey Lo and actor Jomar Tagatac about the play itself, but also with theater director Susi Damilano, about what it takes to reopen a theater after the pandemic. Also, a conversation with Phil Connell, director of the movie Jump, Darling, part of Frameline45 — the world’s largest LGBTQ+ film festival, currently at venues in San Francisco, and streaming online. Plus, Peter Robinson in conversation with Stanford professor Joshua Landy on the topic of ‘Thinking about Thinking’.
The Blues Trail Revisited - Presidio Dance Theatre - Juneteenth Spirituals Workshop - Frameline45: ‘Firebird’ @ The Castro TheatreThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, guest host Angie Coiro talks with filmmaker Ted Reed and his friend Tim Treadway about their documentary The Blues Trail Revisited, screening live at San Francisco’s Historic Balboa Theatre on June 17. Also, conversations with Sherene Melania, director of the Presidio Dance Theatre; with soprano Candace Y. Johnson and Lolly Lewis from the Amateur Music Network, about their collaboration in a Juneteenth Spirituals Workshop. And more about Frameline45 — the world’s largest LGBTQ+ film festival, with Peeter Rebane, director of the film Firebird, showing at the Castro Theatre on June 27.
Tina D’Elia in ‘OUT of Site: Haight-Ashbury’ - ODC Theater Festival continues - Frameline45 begins - Peter Robinson in SausalitoThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, host David Latulippe talks to actor Tina D’Elia about her role in OUT of Site: Haight-Ashbury, which starts this weekend. Also, conversations with ODC creative director Chloë Zimberg and composer Rinde Eckert about the second weekend of the ninth annual ODC Theater Festival; we talk with the new director of programming, Allegra Madsen, about the start of Frameline45 — the world’s largest LGBTQ+ film festival. Plus, Peter Robinson takes us to beautiful Sausalito.
Word for Word & ‘Citizen’ by Greg Sarris, part 3 - Ninth Annual ODC Theater Festival - ‘Communion’ by Christopher Chen @ A.C.T.This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe welcomes back to the virtual stage of our Corona Radio Theater, members of San Francisco performing arts company Word for Word, with the third and last part of Citizen by Greg Sarris. We talk with ODC director Chloë Zimberg and artist Monique Jenkinson about the first weekend of the ninth annual ODC Theater Festival; and with actor Stacy Ross and playwright Christopher Chen about the world premiere production of Communion, at A.C.T.
Word for Word & "Citizen by Greg Sarris, Part 2, Mark McGoldrick, Peter Robinson
