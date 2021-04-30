© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_OpenAir_2021_art.png
Open Air
Thursdays at 1pm
Hosted by David Latulippe

KALW’s weekly magazine of the performing arts in the Bay Area, featuring live interviews with musicians, choreographers, and actors, with occasional in-studio performances and ticket giveaways.  Produced by Niels Swinkels.

(For segment/guest suggestions, email david@kalw.org.)

 

Latest Episodes
Load More