SF Symphony | Mercury Soul | Ben Jones & Laurence Hobgood
1/22/25 On the Arts Host David Latulippe's guests are Sir Mark Elder conducting SF Symphony's program Also sprach Zarathustra; DJ/Composer Mason Bates' latest Mercury Soul featuring ODC/Dance; and vocalist Ben Jones & pianist/composer Laurence Hobgood @ Piedmont Piano and other upcoming shows.
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PT!
MERCURY SOUL
Featuring ODC / DANCE
GRAY AREA / SF
2662 MISSION ST. / SF
JANUARY 25, 2025 | 7:30PM
GUEST: MASON BATES / DJ, COMPOSER, MERCURY SOUL ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://mercurysoul.com/odc/
The evening is an exquisite mix of DJs, classical music & dance featuring:
ODC / Dance
Eclecta Quartet
DJ Masonic (Mason Bates)
DJ Justin Reed (illmeasures, Chicago)
and many more
plus immersive visuals by Mark Johns
https://mercurysoul.com/
https://masonbates.com/
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
Also sprach Zarathustra
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2025 | 7:30PM
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2025 | 7:30PM
GUEST: SIR MARK ELDER / CONDUCTOR
FOR MORE INFO, AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/zarathustra
PROGRAM:
Hector Berlioz / Overture to Les francs-juges
Claude Debussy / Prélude à L’Après-midi d’un faune
Hector Berlioz / Le roi Lear Overture [First San Francisco Symphony Performances]
Richard Strauss / Also sprach Zarathustra
John Adams / Short Ride in a Fast Machine
BEN JONES & LAURENCE HOBGOOD
PIEDMONT PIANO CO.
1728 SAN PABLO AVE. / OAKLAND
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2025 | 5:30PM & 8:00PM
GUESTS:
BEN JONES / VOCALIST
LAURENCE HOBGOOD / PIANIST, COMPOSER, ARRANGER
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/piedmontpiano/1478349
https://www.benjonessinger.com/
https://laurencehobgood.com/
Other Upcoming Shows:
Ben Jones: Let Me Be Frank
Musical Director: Ron Abel
The Opheum Theatre / Galesburg, IL
Friday, February 14, 2025 | 7:30PM
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://ci.ovationtix.com/35922/production/1218824?performanceId=11549494
Ben Jones: Temptation
Musical Director: Ron Abel
Purple Room Supper Club
1900 E. Palm Canyon Dr. / Palm Springs, CA
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
Friday, February 21, 2025 | 6:00PM
https://www.ticketweb.com/event/ben-jones-temptation-purple-room-supper-club-tickets/13983753?pl=purpleroom
Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 6:00PM
https://www.ticketweb.com/event/ben-jones-temptation-purple-room-supper-club-tickets/13983763?pl=purpleroom