SF Symphony | Mercury Soul | Ben Jones & Laurence Hobgood

1/22/25 On the Arts Host David Latulippe's guests are Sir Mark Elder conducting SF Symphony's program Also sprach Zarathustra; DJ/Composer Mason Bates' latest Mercury Soul featuring ODC/Dance; and vocalist Ben Jones & pianist/composer Laurence Hobgood @ Piedmont Piano and other upcoming shows.

MERCURY SOUL

Featuring ODC / DANCE

GRAY AREA / SF

2662 MISSION ST. / SF

JANUARY 25, 2025 | 7:30PM

ALL AGES ARE WELCOME!

GUEST: MASON BATES / DJ, COMPOSER, MERCURY SOUL ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://mercurysoul.com/odc/

The evening is an exquisite mix of DJs, classical music & dance featuring:

ODC / Dance

Eclecta Quartet

DJ Masonic (Mason Bates)

DJ Justin Reed (illmeasures, Chicago)

and many more

plus immersive visuals by Mark Johns

https://mercurysoul.com/

https://masonbates.com/

https://odc.dance/calendar

Courtesy SF Symphony SF Symphony_Sir Mark Elder / Conductor

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

Also sprach Zarathustra

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2025 | 7:30PM

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2025 | 7:30PM

GUEST: SIR MARK ELDER / CONDUCTOR

FOR MORE INFO, AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/zarathustra

PROGRAM:

Hector Berlioz / Overture to Les francs-juges

Claude Debussy / Prélude à L’Après-midi d’un faune

Hector Berlioz / Le roi Lear Overture [First San Francisco Symphony Performances]

Richard Strauss / Also sprach Zarathustra

John Adams / Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Courtesy Ben Jones & Laurence Hobgood L-R: Ben Jones/vocalist_Laurence Hobgood/pianist, composer & arranger

BEN JONES & LAURENCE HOBGOOD

PIEDMONT PIANO CO.

1728 SAN PABLO AVE. / OAKLAND

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2025 | 5:30PM & 8:00PM

GUESTS:

BEN JONES / VOCALIST

LAURENCE HOBGOOD / PIANIST, COMPOSER, ARRANGER

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/piedmontpiano/1478349

https://www.benjonessinger.com/

https://laurencehobgood.com/

Other Upcoming Shows:

Ben Jones: Let Me Be Frank

Musical Director: Ron Abel

The Opheum Theatre / Galesburg, IL

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 7:30PM

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35922/production/1218824?performanceId=11549494

Ben Jones: Temptation

Musical Director: Ron Abel

Purple Room Supper Club

1900 E. Palm Canyon Dr. / Palm Springs, CA

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

Friday, February 21, 2025 | 6:00PM

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/ben-jones-temptation-purple-room-supper-club-tickets/13983753?pl=purpleroom

Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 6:00PM

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/ben-jones-temptation-purple-room-supper-club-tickets/13983763?pl=purpleroom