© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
On the Arts

STING "The Last Ship" (2020)

By Janice Lee
Published February 4, 2025 at 8:48 PM PST
The Last Ship_Sting with Frances McNamee & Cast (2020)
1 of 2  — Last Ship_Matthew Murphy-.png
The Last Ship_Sting with Frances McNamee & Cast (2020)
Photo: Matthew Murphy
The Last Ship musical (2020)
2 of 2  — Sting_The Last Ship_no ticket.jpg
The Last Ship musical (2020)

2/5/25 On the Arts Host David Latulippe sets the WABAC machine to 2020. Tune in for his insights and re-broadcast of his interview with Sting and co-star, Frances McNamee, when The Last Ship musical played in SF in 2020.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PT!

1 of 2  — Sting_IMG_3760-.jpeg
2 of 2  — Sting_IMG_3765-.jpeg

Tags
On the Arts Arts & Entertainment
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee