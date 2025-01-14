Robert Townsend "Living the Shuffle" | Left Coast Chamber Ensemble "Winter Wandering Festival" | Kathy Griffin @ The Masonic!

1/15/25 On the Arts host David Latulippe guests are the renowned actor and director Robert Townsend @ The Marsh Berkeley with his one-man show Living the Shuffle and Left Coast Chamber Ensemble Artistic Director Matilda Hofman and violinist Anna Presler. Emmy and Grammy Award-winning, legendary comedian/author/television star/advocate Kathy Griffin also joins David for today's show. (Kathy was originally scheduled for the last week's 1/8/25 broadcast and had to evacuate from the devastating LA fires.)

THE MARSH BERKELEY PRESENTS

LIVING THE SHUFFLE

Performed, Directed and Co-Produced by Robert Townsend

Co-Produced by Don Reed

2120 ALLSTON WAY / BERKELEY

JANUARY 31 - MARCH 9, 2024

GUEST: ROBERT TOWNSEND

www.themarsh.org

https://www.roberttownsend.com/

Courtesy LCCE and Anna Presler Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE)_L-R: Matilda Hofman_Anna Presler

LEFT COAST CHAMBER ENSEMBLE (LCCE)

THE WINTER WANDERING FESTIVAL

Berkeley Festival: January 24-26, 2025

San Francisco Festival: January 31-February 2, 2025

(see Concert Programs listing below)

GUESTS:

MATILDA HOFMAN / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

ANNA PRESLER / VIOLINIST

https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/season32

https://www.annapresler.com/

CONCERT PROGRAMS:

SCHUBERT QUINTET: HAY QUE CAMINAR

7:30pm, Friday, January 24, 2025 (First Church of Christ, Scientist, Berkeley)

4:00pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 (Noe Valley Ministry, San Francisco)

ECHO CONTEST...NEARLY

11:30am, Saturday, January 25, 2025 (First Church of Christ, Scientist, Berkeley)

ON THRESHOLD OF DREAMLAND

7:30pm, Saturday, January 25, 2025 (First Church of Christ, Scientist, Berkeley)

7:30pm, Saturday, February 1, 2025 (Noe Valley Ministry, San Francisco)

A DARK MATTER

11:30am, Sunday, January 26, 2025 (Berkeley Hillside Club, Berkeley)

11:30am, Saturday, February 1, 2025 (Noe Valley Ministry, San Francisco)

WINTER JOURNEY

5:00pm, Sunday January 26, 2025 (Berkeley Piano Club, Berkeley)

7:30pm, Friday, January 31, 2025 (Noe Valley Ministry, San Francisco)

Photo: Jen Rosenstein KATHY GRIFFIN @ The Masonic 1/18/25

Program note: Kathy Griffin was originally scheduled for the 1/8/25 broadcast and had to evacuate from the devastating LA fires. She joins David for today's show. Thanks to Kathy for her comedic and life spirit!

KATHY GRIFFIN

MY LIFE ON THE PTSD-LIST

JANUARY 18, 2025 | 8:00PM

THE MASONIC

1111 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF

GUEST: KATHY GRIFFIN

https://www.kathygriffin.net/


