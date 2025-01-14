Robert Townsend "Living the Shuffle" | Left Coast Chamber Ensemble "Winter Wandering Festival" | Kathy Griffin @ The Masonic!
1/15/25 On the Arts host David Latulippe guests are the renowned actor and director Robert Townsend @ The Marsh Berkeley with his one-man show Living the Shuffle and Left Coast Chamber Ensemble Artistic Director Matilda Hofman and violinist Anna Presler. Emmy and Grammy Award-winning, legendary comedian/author/television star/advocate Kathy Griffin also joins David for today's show. (Kathy was originally scheduled for the last week's 1/8/25 broadcast and had to evacuate from the devastating LA fires.)
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PT!
THE MARSH BERKELEY PRESENTS
LIVING THE SHUFFLE
Performed, Directed and Co-Produced by Robert Townsend
Co-Produced by Don Reed
2120 ALLSTON WAY / BERKELEY
JANUARY 31 - MARCH 9, 2024
GUEST: ROBERT TOWNSEND
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
www.themarsh.org
https://www.roberttownsend.com/
LEFT COAST CHAMBER ENSEMBLE (LCCE)
THE WINTER WANDERING FESTIVAL
Berkeley Festival: January 24-26, 2025
San Francisco Festival: January 31-February 2, 2025
(see Concert Programs listing below)
GUESTS:
MATILDA HOFMAN / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
ANNA PRESLER / VIOLINIST
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/season32
CONCERT PROGRAMS:
SCHUBERT QUINTET: HAY QUE CAMINAR
7:30pm, Friday, January 24, 2025 (First Church of Christ, Scientist, Berkeley)
4:00pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 (Noe Valley Ministry, San Francisco)
ECHO CONTEST...NEARLY
11:30am, Saturday, January 25, 2025 (First Church of Christ, Scientist, Berkeley)
ON THRESHOLD OF DREAMLAND
7:30pm, Saturday, January 25, 2025 (First Church of Christ, Scientist, Berkeley)
7:30pm, Saturday, February 1, 2025 (Noe Valley Ministry, San Francisco)
A DARK MATTER
11:30am, Sunday, January 26, 2025 (Berkeley Hillside Club, Berkeley)
11:30am, Saturday, February 1, 2025 (Noe Valley Ministry, San Francisco)
WINTER JOURNEY
5:00pm, Sunday January 26, 2025 (Berkeley Piano Club, Berkeley)
7:30pm, Friday, January 31, 2025 (Noe Valley Ministry, San Francisco)
Program note: Kathy Griffin was originally scheduled for the 1/8/25 broadcast and had to evacuate from the devastating LA fires. She joins David for today's show. Thanks to Kathy for her comedic and life spirit!
KATHY GRIFFIN
MY LIFE ON THE PTSD-LIST
JANUARY 18, 2025 | 8:00PM
THE MASONIC
1111 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
GUEST: KATHY GRIFFIN
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE