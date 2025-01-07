KATHY GRIFFIN @ The Masonic/SF | HERSHEY FELDER as Sergei Rachmaninoff for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents

1/15/25 On the Arts Host David Latulippe’s guests are the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning, legendary comedian/author/television star/advocate Kathy Griffin appearing @ The Masonic on 1/18/25, and Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in TheatreWorks' production of Rachmaninoff and the Tsar @ Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PT!

KATHY GRIFFIN

MY LIFE ON THE PTSD-LIST

JANUARY 18, 2025 | 8:00PM

THE MASONIC

1111 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

https://www.kathygriffin.net/

Photo: Stefano DeCarli TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents Rachmaninoff and the Tsar_Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff

THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY PRESENTS

RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR

HERSHEY FELDER AS SERGEI RACHMANINOFF

(FINAL PLAY IN HERSHEY FELDER’S COMPOSER SERIES)

MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW

PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 9, 2025 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: HERSHEY FELDER / as Sergei Rachmaninoff

The Music of Sergei V. Rachmaninoff

Book by Hershey Felder

Jonathan Silvestri as Tsar Nicolas II

Directed by Trevor Hay

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://theatreworks.org/mainstage/rachmaninoff-tsar/

