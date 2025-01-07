© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
On the Arts

KATHY GRIFFIN @ The Masonic/SF | HERSHEY FELDER as Sergei Rachmaninoff for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents

By Janice Lee
Published January 7, 2025 at 2:41 AM PST
KATHY GRIFFIN @ The Masonic 1/18/25
Photo: Jen Rosenstein
KATHY GRIFFIN @ The Masonic 1/18/25

1/15/25 On the Arts Host David Latulippe’s guests are the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning, legendary comedian/author/television star/advocate Kathy Griffin appearing @ The Masonic on 1/18/25, and Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in TheatreWorks' production of Rachmaninoff and the Tsar @ Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PT!

KATHY GRIFFIN
MY LIFE ON THE PTSD-LIST
JANUARY 18, 2025 | 8:00PM
THE MASONIC
1111 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF

GUEST:  KATHY GRIFFIN

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

https://www.kathygriffin.net/

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents Rachmaninoff and the Tsar_Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff
Photo: Stefano DeCarli
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents Rachmaninoff and the Tsar_Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff

THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY PRESENTS
RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR

HERSHEY FELDER AS SERGEI RACHMANINOFF
(FINAL PLAY IN HERSHEY FELDER’S COMPOSER SERIES)

MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW
PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 9, 2025  (evenings & matinees)

GUEST:  HERSHEY FELDER / as Sergei Rachmaninoff

The Music of Sergei V. Rachmaninoff
Book by Hershey Felder
Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff
Jonathan Silvestri as Tsar Nicolas II
Directed by Trevor Hay

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://theatreworks.org/mainstage/rachmaninoff-tsar/

Tags
On the Arts Arts & Entertainment
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee