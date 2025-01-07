KATHY GRIFFIN @ The Masonic/SF | HERSHEY FELDER as Sergei Rachmaninoff for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents
1/15/25 On the Arts Host David Latulippe’s guests are the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning, legendary comedian/author/television star/advocate Kathy Griffin appearing @ The Masonic on 1/18/25, and Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in TheatreWorks' production of Rachmaninoff and the Tsar @ Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PT!
KATHY GRIFFIN
MY LIFE ON THE PTSD-LIST
JANUARY 18, 2025 | 8:00PM
THE MASONIC
1111 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
GUEST: KATHY GRIFFIN
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY PRESENTS
RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR
HERSHEY FELDER AS SERGEI RACHMANINOFF
(FINAL PLAY IN HERSHEY FELDER’S COMPOSER SERIES)
MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW
PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 9, 2025 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: HERSHEY FELDER / as Sergei Rachmaninoff
The Music of Sergei V. Rachmaninoff
Book by Hershey Felder
Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff
Jonathan Silvestri as Tsar Nicolas II
Directed by Trevor Hay
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://theatreworks.org/mainstage/rachmaninoff-tsar/