SF Symphony SoundBox Courtney Bryan | SF Contemporary Music Players Zosha Di Castri & Eric Dudley

1/29/25 On the Arts Host David Latulippe welcomes SoundBox Composer/Pianist/Curator Courtney Bryan, and SF Contemporary Music Players Artistic Director Eric Dudley & Composer Zosha Di Castri.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PT!

SF SYMPHONY PRESENTS

SOUNDBOX

300 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

FRIDAY, JAN 31, 2025 | 8:30PM

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2025 | 8:30PM

GUEST: COURTNEY BRYAN / COMPOSER, PIANIST & CURATOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/soundbox-courtney-bryan

https://www.courtneybryan.com/

Photo: Taylor Hunter SF Symphony_SoundBox_Composer & Curator Courtney Bryan

Photo: David Adamcyk (Z. Di Castri)_ Bonica Ayala (E. Dudley) SFCMP_L-R: Composer Zosha Di Castri_Artistic Director & Conductor Eric Dudley

SF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC PLAYERS (SFCMP)

TRACING PATHS

CAROLYN H. HUME CONCERT HALL (SF CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC)

50 OAK ST. / SF

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 1, 2025 | 8:00PM

7:15pm / “Under the Hood” Pre-Concert Talk w/ Jonathan Bingham, Zosha Di Castri, and Steven Schick

GUESTS:

ZOSHA DI CASTRI / COMPOSER

ERIC DUDLEY / SFCMP ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://sfcmp.org/concerts/2024-2025-season/tracing-paths/

https://www.cityboxoffice.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=14620&a=5263&src=default

CONCERT PROGRAM

Guest Artists:

Frederick A. Peterbark, tenor

Steven Schick, percussionist

Jonathan Bingham / Untitled (2015) - Bay area premiere

Ian Kaneko* / Shaping Mist (2025) - world premiere

Olly Wilson / No More (1985) - originally commissioned and premiered by SFCMP

INTERMISSION

Zosha Di Castri / Touch/Trace (2025) - West Coast premiere - featuring virtuoso percussionist Steve Schick

Manuel Martínez* / Devastated (2025) - world premiere

Thomas Adès / Chamber Symphony, Op. 2 (1990)

* Student in the SFCM Technology & Applied Composition Program

https://sfcmp.org