The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2024

12/25/24 On the Arts takes a holiday break and will broadcast The Christmas Revels: In Celebration Of The Winter Solstice, a musical celebration of the Winter holidays - Advent, Chanukah, the Solstice, Las Posadas, Christmas, New Year’s, and Twelfth Night/Epiphany - featuring traditional carols, wassails, pub songs, hymns, spirituals, children’s singing games, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas and Midwinter Revels stage productions presented around the country. This is part of a series produced by Houston Public Media Radio Productions, in collaboration with Revels, Inc.

Wishing everyone a happy and safe holiday season!