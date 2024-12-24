© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2024

By Janice Lee
Published December 24, 2024 at 1:48 PM PST
The Christmas Revels: In Celebration Of The Winter Solstice_Houston Public Media Radio Productions_Revels, Inc.
The Christmas Revels: In Celebration Of The Winter Solstice_Houston Public Media Radio Productions_Revels, Inc.

12/25/24 On the Arts takes a holiday break and will broadcast The Christmas Revels: In Celebration Of The Winter Solstice, a musical celebration of the Winter holidays - Advent, Chanukah, the Solstice, Las Posadas, Christmas, New Year’s, and Twelfth Night/Epiphany - featuring traditional carols, wassails, pub songs, hymns, spirituals, children’s singing games, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas and Midwinter Revels stage productions presented around the country. This is part of a series produced by Houston Public Media Radio Productions, in collaboration with Revels, Inc.

Wishing everyone a happy and safe holiday season!

On the Arts Arts & Entertainment
Janice Lee
