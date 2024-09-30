SF Performances | Split Second/Game Time | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony | Peter Robinson

10/2/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe's guests are Pianist/Composer Jake Heggie & Tenor Nicholas Phan performing together for SF Performances' 45th Season Gala Performance; Twins Aviva & Molly Rose-Williams present Game Time, a dance-circus show for audiences of all ages; Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS) Fall Concert Guest Conductor Robert Mollicone; and Peter Robinson reports "Live from London! It's Wednesday Night!"

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES PRESENTS

45th SEASON GALA PERFORMANCE

JAKE HEGGIE / PIANO

NICHOLAS PHAN / TENOR

HERBST THEATRE

VETERANS BLDG.

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

FRIDAY OCT. 4, 2024 | 7:00PM

GUESTS:

JAKE HEGGIE / Composer & Pianist

NICHOLAS PHAN / Tenor

This special evening celebrates and supports San Francisco Performances’ award-winning music education programs.

PROGRAM:

PURCELL (arr. Britten): If Music Be the Food of Love

IVES: The Things Our Fathers Loved, Memories

DVOŘÁK: Songs My Mother Taught Me

MENDELSSOHN: Auf Flügeln des Gesanges

HEGGIE: Silence from Newer Every Day

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Silent Noon

BRAHMS: Ständchen

SCHUBERT: Ständchen

FAURÉ: Mandoline

HEGGIE: Friendly Persuasions

BERNSTEIN: I Hate Music

PRICE: The Poet and His Song

WALLEN: What Shall I Sing?

PROGRAM NOTES:

https://sfperformances.org/img/perfnotes/2425/GalaPerformanceNotes.pdf

EXPLORE THE SF PERFORMANCES 2024-2025 SEASON CALENDAR HERE

https://www.jakeheggie.com/

https://nicholas-phan.com/

Photo: Ezra Weill Game Time_Molly & Aviva Rose-Williams

SPLIT SECOND PRESENTS

GAME TIME

ODC THEATER

3153 17TH ST / SF

OCT. 4 & 5, 2024 | 7:30PM

GUESTS:

MOLLY ROSE-WILLIAMS

AVIVA ROSE-WILLIAMS

For more info.:

https://www.mollyrosewilliams.com/game-time

Purchase tickets here

https://www.mollyrosewilliams.com/

Photo: Ezra Weill Game Time_Molly & Aviva Rose-Williams

Courtesy BARS BARS_2024 Fall Concert_Guest Conductor Robert Mollicone

BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY (BARS)

2024 FALL CONCERT

SF CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC / HUME HALL

50 OAK ST. / SF

SATURDAY, OCT. 5, 2024 | 7:30PM

GUEST:

ROBERT MOLLICONE / CONDUCTOR & RECITALIST

BARS FALL CONCERT

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://bars-sf.org/concerts/2024/6/24/bars-fall-concert

https://www.robertmollicone.com/

Robert Mollicone, conductor

PROGRAM:

BERNSTEIN Candide Overture

PUCCINI Intermezzo from Manon Lescaut

HOLMES Andromède

MOZART Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter”

—————

Photo: Devlin Shand Photography BARS_Fall Concert_Guest Conductor Robert Mollicone

PETER ROBINSON

LIVE FROM LONDON – IT’S WEDNESDAY NIGHT!

Peter Robinson returns to On the Arts – and London – to bring us the London Theatre Report.

Hear what’s happening with London theater & concerts, Charles III…all arts happenings for listeners planning a Fall trip to the UK.

Hands across the pond with Peter Robinson!

