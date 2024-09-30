SF Performances | Split Second/Game Time | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony | Peter Robinson
10/2/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe's guests are Pianist/Composer Jake Heggie & Tenor Nicholas Phan performing together for SF Performances' 45th Season Gala Performance; Twins Aviva & Molly Rose-Williams present Game Time, a dance-circus show for audiences of all ages; Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS) Fall Concert Guest Conductor Robert Mollicone; and Peter Robinson reports "Live from London! It's Wednesday Night!"
SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES PRESENTS
45th SEASON GALA PERFORMANCE
JAKE HEGGIE / PIANO
NICHOLAS PHAN / TENOR
HERBST THEATRE
VETERANS BLDG.
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
FRIDAY OCT. 4, 2024 | 7:00PM
GUESTS:
JAKE HEGGIE / Composer & Pianist
NICHOLAS PHAN / Tenor
This special evening celebrates and supports San Francisco Performances’ award-winning music education programs.
PROGRAM:
PURCELL (arr. Britten): If Music Be the Food of Love
IVES: The Things Our Fathers Loved, Memories
DVOŘÁK: Songs My Mother Taught Me
MENDELSSOHN: Auf Flügeln des Gesanges
HEGGIE: Silence from Newer Every Day
VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Silent Noon
BRAHMS: Ständchen
SCHUBERT: Ständchen
FAURÉ: Mandoline
HEGGIE: Friendly Persuasions
BERNSTEIN: I Hate Music
PRICE: The Poet and His Song
WALLEN: What Shall I Sing?
PROGRAM NOTES:
https://sfperformances.org/img/perfnotes/2425/GalaPerformanceNotes.pdf
EXPLORE THE SF PERFORMANCES 2024-2025 SEASON CALENDAR HERE
https://www.jakeheggie.com/
https://nicholas-phan.com/
SPLIT SECOND PRESENTS
GAME TIME
ODC THEATER
3153 17TH ST / SF
OCT. 4 & 5, 2024 | 7:30PM
GUESTS:
MOLLY ROSE-WILLIAMS
AVIVA ROSE-WILLIAMS
For more info.:
https://www.mollyrosewilliams.com/game-time
Purchase tickets here
https://www.mollyrosewilliams.com/
BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY (BARS)
2024 FALL CONCERT
SF CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC / HUME HALL
50 OAK ST. / SF
SATURDAY, OCT. 5, 2024 | 7:30PM
GUEST:
ROBERT MOLLICONE / CONDUCTOR & RECITALIST
BARS FALL CONCERT
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://bars-sf.org/concerts/2024/6/24/bars-fall-concert
https://www.robertmollicone.com/
Robert Mollicone, conductor
PROGRAM:
BERNSTEIN Candide Overture
PUCCINI Intermezzo from Manon Lescaut
HOLMES Andromède
MOZART Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter”
—————
PETER ROBINSON
LIVE FROM LONDON – IT’S WEDNESDAY NIGHT!
Peter Robinson returns to On the Arts – and London – to bring us the London Theatre Report.
Hear what’s happening with London theater & concerts, Charles III…all arts happenings for listeners planning a Fall trip to the UK.
Hands across the pond with Peter Robinson!