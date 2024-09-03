© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Culture
On the Arts

San Francisco Opera 2024-2025 Season w/ Michael Fabiano and Gregory Henkel

By Janice Lee
Published September 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM PDT
SF Opera_Un Ballo in Maschera
Illustrations by Brian Stauffer
SF Opera_Un Ballo in Maschera
SF Opera_Michael Fabiano / Tenor_Gregory Henkel / SF Opera Managing Director: Artistic
Photos: Diego Bendezu (M. Fabiano); Simon Pauly (G. Henkel)
SF Opera_Michael Fabiano / Tenor_Gregory Henkel / SF Opera Managing Director: Artistic

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA
https://www.sfopera.com/

Guests:
Michael Fabiano / King Gustav III in Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera
Gregory Henkel / SF Opera Managing Director: Artistic

Upcoming events:
Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera
War Memorial Opera House
Sept 6 - 27, 2024
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfopera.com/operas/un-ballo-in-maschera/

OPERA BALL
City Hall & War Memorial Opera House
Friday Sept 6, 2024  5:00pm
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfopera.com/seasons/opera-ball/

OPERA IN THE PARK
Golden Gate Park / Robin Williams Meadow
Conducted by Eun Sun Kim
Sunday Sept 8, 2024  1:30pm
FREE and Open to All!
For more info.:
https://www.sfopera.com/seasons/opera-in-the-park/#performances

SF Opera 2024-2025 Season
Courtesy SF Opera
SF Opera 2024-2025 Season

Janice Lee
