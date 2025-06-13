A week of ICE raids, protests, and military deployments in Los Angeles
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the mass protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles and beyond.
Demonstrations against ICE raids and troop deployments are spreading across the country. According to officials, the raids will continue and the Trump administration is prepared to send National Guard troops to more US cities.
Guest:
Jeremy Lindenfeld, reporter with Capital & Main
Resources:
Capital & Main: Police Violently Crack Down on L.A. Protests