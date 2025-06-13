© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

A week of ICE raids, protests, and military deployments in Los Angeles

By Rose Aguilar,
Andrew Stelzer
Published June 13, 2025 at 9:04 AM PDT
Jeremy Lindenfeld jeremotographs

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the mass protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles and beyond.

Demonstrations against ICE raids and troop deployments are spreading across the country. According to officials, the raids will continue and the Trump administration is prepared to send National Guard troops to more US cities.

Guest:

Jeremy Lindenfeld, reporter with Capital & Main

Resources:

Capital & Main: Police Violently Crack Down on L.A. Protests

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Andrew Stelzer