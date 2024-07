SF Symphony | Mendocino Music Festival | Theatre Rhinoceros

7/3/24 On the Arts host David Lautlippe’s catches up with Conductor Edwin Outwater and the upcoming SF Symphony concerts.

David will also talk with Mendocino Music Festival’s Artistic Directors & Co-Founders Allan Pollack & Susan Waterfall about the upcoming annual festival.

David will also be joined by Director Alejandro Torres and cast members Michael Conner & Kazimir Valtchev from Theatre Rhinoceros’ current production of Four Play | Join us Wednesdays @ 4:00pm!

SF SYMPHONY

GUEST: EDWIN OUTWATER / CONDUCTOR

JULY 4, 2024 | 7:00PM

SF SYMPHONY

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

SHORELINE AMPHITHEATER / MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/SWTS-Shoreline-4th

JULY 7, 2024 | 12NOON

STERN MUSIC FESTIVAL

SIGMUND STERN GROVE / SF

https://www.sterngrove.org/2024-lineup/sf-symphony

JULY 19 & 20, 2024 | 7:30PM

SF SYMPHONY

THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS

DAVIS SYMPHONY HALL / SF

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/SWTS-JohnWilliams

JULY 27, 2024 | 7:30PM

SF SYMPHONY

BEN FOLDS

DAVIDS SYMPHONY HALL / SF

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/benfolds

DECEMBER 11, 2024 | 7:30PM

SF SYMPHONY

HOLIDAY BRASS

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL / SF

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/Holiday-Brass

DECEMBER 13, 20224 | 7:30PM

SF SYMPHONY

HOLIDAY GAIETY

Co-Emcee Peaches Christ

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL / SF

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/Holiday-Gaiety

DECEMBER 17 & 18, 2024

SF SYMPHONY

BOYS II MEN

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL / SF

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/Holiday-Brass

Conductor Edwin Outwaters’ upcoming schedule – catch a concert near you:

https://www.edwinoutwater.com/schedule

Courtesy Mendocino Music Festival Mendocino Music Festival_July 13-27, 2024

MENDOCINO MUSIC FESTIVAL

VARIOUS VENUES / MENDOCINO, CA

JULY 13 – JULY 27, 2024

GUESTS:

ALLAN POLLACK / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, CONDUCTOR, FESTIVAL CO-FOUNDER

SUSAN WATERFALL / ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, FESTIVAL CO-FOUNDER

Explore the concert listings and purchase tickets:

Calendar View:

https://mendocinomusic.org/events/2024-07/

List View:

https://mendocinomusic.org/events/category/performances/

https://mendocinomusic.org/

https://www.susanwaterfall.com/

Courtesy Theatre Rhinoceros Theatre Rhinoceros_Four Play_June 13 - July 7, 2024

THEATRE RHINOCEROS

FOUR PLAY

By Jake Brunger

Directed by Alejandro Torres

4229 18TH ST / SF

June 13 – July 7, 2024

GUESTS:

ALEJANDRO TORRES / DIRECTOR

MICHAEL CONNOR / CAST MEMBER

KAZIMIR VALTCHEV / CAST MEMBER

https://www.therhino.org/fourplay

https://www.therhino.org/