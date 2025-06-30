© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area transit fare and toll increases going into effect tomorrow

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 30, 2025 at 1:15 PM PDT
Starting tomorrow, passengers taking public transportation in the Bay Area will have to dig into their pockets to pay a little bit more for a ride.

The fare increases are meant to fill a 220-million five-year budget shortfall facing public transportation.

For AC Transit, those paying their fare in cash will have to fork over an extra quarter tomorrow. Caltrain fares are also increasing by a quarter.

On Muni, a one-way adult fare will increase by a dime to two-dollars and 85 cents.

Those catching the San Francisco Bay Ferry tomorrow will also have to pay no more than an extra quarter a ride.

And for motorists crossing the Golden Gate Bridge, all toll rates will increase to 10 dollars, if they use “Pay-As-You-Go,” or nine dollars-and-75 cents if they use FasTrak.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
