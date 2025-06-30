San Mateo County grand jury accuses Sheriff on corruption charges

A civil grand jury has accused embattled San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus for willful or corrupt misconduct in office.

The accusation is the latest action against Corpus, who was essentially fired last week by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. The move by the board came after an independent investigation found Corpus broke the law while performing her duties.

Corpus' lawyers have said she'll appeal the board's decision.

The Redwood City Pulse reported the San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury accuses Corpus of a conflict of interest pertaining to the hiring and supervision of her department's former executive director of administration, with whom she had a close, personal relationship.

The grand jury also accused Corpus of three counts of retaliation, pertaining to the termination of a former assistant sheriff, the transfer of a captain, and the arrest of the president of the deputy sheriff's association.

The grand jury action followed a month-long hearing during which 32 witnesses, including Corpus, testified under oath.

Corpus is scheduled to appear in court July 15 to answer the accusations. She's entitled to a jury trial.