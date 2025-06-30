NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Is the Media Ageist?

On today’s show: ageism in the media and popular culture.

Hosts Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross talk with guests about how older adults are represented in movies, television, advertising — and greeting cards.

Guests include:



Madeline Di Nonno is the President and CEO of the Geena Davis Institute, the only global organization working with the entertainment media to increase diverse representation of older adults on screen.

Paul Flowers, an advertising executive in Dallas who created an ad agency dedicated to serving Baby Boomers with sensitive and meaningful commercials.

