SF Opera | Johnny Lonely | 'Outlaw Posse'

6/12/24 On the Arts Guest Host Tshego Letsoalo talks with Maestro Christopher Moulds about the upcoming SF Opera production of Handel’s Partenope. Letsoalo will also be joined by Johnny Lonely to share music and laughs.

D Minor catches up with Director/Producer Mario Van Peebles about his new film Outlaw Posse.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

SF OPERA

PARTENOPE

Composed by George Frideric Handel

Directed by Christopher Alden

WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE

301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

JUNE 15 – 28, 2024 (evenings & matinee)

GUEST: MAESTRO CHRISTOPHER MOULDS / CONDUCTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfopera.com/partenope

OTHER SF OPERA PARTENOPE EVENTS:

6/23/24 – 2:00PM

Livestream Partenope!

For info. and tickets, visit:

https://www.sfopera.com/digital/Livestream/

https://www.sfopera.com/digital/

Pre-Opera talks:

Cole Thomason-Redus, educational content creator for San Francisco Opera’s

Department of Diversity, Equity, and Community, will provide a 20-minute overview of the opera 55 minutes prior to each performance in the Opera House auditorium for ticketholders.

An audio recording of the talk will be available at sfopera.com/partenope

OPERA GUILD PREVIEWS:

San Jose Opera Guild / June 10, 2024 | 10:00AM

Peninsula Chapter / June 11, 2024 | 2:00PM

East Bay Chapter / June12, 2024 | 7:30PM

Marin Chapter / June 13, 2024 | 12PM

Virtual Chapter / June 14, 2024 | 6:00PM

For more info/contact/details:

https://www.sfopera.com/opera-guild/operapreviews/partenopeoperapreviews/

Photo: Carolin Juliane Krüger SF Opera_Partenope_Maestro Christopher Moulds

Courtesy Johnny Lonely_The Lost Church SF Johnny Lonely's Unhappy Hour_The Lost Church SF_6-14/24

JOHNNY LONELY’S UNHAPPY HOUR WITH JEFFERSON BERGEY

THE LOST CLUB

988 COLUMBUS AVE. / SF

FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2024 | 8:15PM (Doors 7:30PM)

GUESTS:

BRIAN LOHMANN / Johnny Lonely

JOSHUA RAOUL BRODY / Raoul

FOR MORE INFO. / PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Outlaw Posse_Mario Van Peebles

OUTLAW POSSE

GUEST: MARIO VAN PEEBLES

Upcoming screenings in association with the SF Black Film Festival:

Outlaw Posse

Panther

Saturday, June 15, 2024 | 3:00PM

AMC Kabuki 8 Theatre

1881 Post St / SF

Screenings followed by Live Q&A with Mario Van Peebles

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mario-van-peebles-outlaw-posse-and-panther-with-live-qa-tickets-919137393687?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Armed

SF Public Library / Main Branch

100 Larkin S. / SF

Sunday, June 16, 2024 | 1:00PM

Screening followed by Live Q&A with Mario Van Peebles

For more info. and register for FREE tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mario-van-peebles-armed-at-the-sf-public-library-tickets-918582343517?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

