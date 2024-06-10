SF Opera | Johnny Lonely | 'Outlaw Posse'
6/12/24 On the Arts Guest Host Tshego Letsoalo talks with Maestro Christopher Moulds about the upcoming SF Opera production of Handel’s Partenope. Letsoalo will also be joined by Johnny Lonely to share music and laughs.
D Minor catches up with Director/Producer Mario Van Peebles about his new film Outlaw Posse.
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!
SF OPERA
PARTENOPE
Composed by George Frideric Handel
Directed by Christopher Alden
WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
JUNE 15 – 28, 2024 (evenings & matinee)
GUEST: MAESTRO CHRISTOPHER MOULDS / CONDUCTOR
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfopera.com/partenope
OTHER SF OPERA PARTENOPE EVENTS:
6/23/24 – 2:00PM
Livestream Partenope!
For info. and tickets, visit:
https://www.sfopera.com/digital/Livestream/
https://www.sfopera.com/digital/
Pre-Opera talks:
Cole Thomason-Redus, educational content creator for San Francisco Opera’s
Department of Diversity, Equity, and Community, will provide a 20-minute overview of the opera 55 minutes prior to each performance in the Opera House auditorium for ticketholders.
An audio recording of the talk will be available at sfopera.com/partenope
OPERA GUILD PREVIEWS:
San Jose Opera Guild / June 10, 2024 | 10:00AM
Peninsula Chapter / June 11, 2024 | 2:00PM
East Bay Chapter / June12, 2024 | 7:30PM
Marin Chapter / June 13, 2024 | 12PM
Virtual Chapter / June 14, 2024 | 6:00PM
For more info/contact/details:
https://www.sfopera.com/opera-guild/operapreviews/partenopeoperapreviews/
JOHNNY LONELY’S UNHAPPY HOUR WITH JEFFERSON BERGEY
THE LOST CLUB
988 COLUMBUS AVE. / SF
FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2024 | 8:15PM (Doors 7:30PM)
GUESTS:
BRIAN LOHMANN / Johnny Lonely
JOSHUA RAOUL BRODY / Raoul
FOR MORE INFO. / PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
OUTLAW POSSE
GUEST: MARIO VAN PEEBLES
Upcoming screenings in association with the SF Black Film Festival:
Outlaw Posse
Panther
Saturday, June 15, 2024 | 3:00PM
AMC Kabuki 8 Theatre
1881 Post St / SF
Screenings followed by Live Q&A with Mario Van Peebles
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mario-van-peebles-outlaw-posse-and-panther-with-live-qa-tickets-919137393687?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Armed
SF Public Library / Main Branch
100 Larkin S. / SF
Sunday, June 16, 2024 | 1:00PM
Screening followed by Live Q&A with Mario Van Peebles
For more info. and register for FREE tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mario-van-peebles-armed-at-the-sf-public-library-tickets-918582343517?aff=ebdsoporgprofile