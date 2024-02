"Pipeline" - African-American Shakespeare Co. | "Alternative Facts" documentary | "The Inventor" animated feature film

2/28/24 On the Arts' guest host Angie Coiro welcomes:

- African-American Shakespeare Co PIPELINE - Director L. Peter Callender / Playwright Dominique Morisseau / Cast member Leontyne Mbele-Mbong "Nya"

- ALTERNATIVE FACTS: The Lies of Executive Order 9066 documentary film / Director Jon Osaki

- THE INVENTOR animated feature film / Co-Director & Writer Jim Capobianco

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST

Courtesy African-American Shakespeare Theatre PIPELINE_African American Shakespeare Theatre_3/15 - 3/31/24

Photo: Courtesy L. Peter Callender:

Dominique Morisseau / photo Damu Malik@damu_malik;

Leontyne Mbele-Mbong / photo: Sorcha Augustine PIPELINE_African-American Shakespeare Co. left to right: Director L. Peter Callender_Playwright Dominique Morisseau_Leontyne Mbele-Mbong as "Nya"

AFRICAN-AMERICAN THEATRE CO. PRESENTS

DOMINIQUE MORISSEAU'S

PIPELINE

TAUBE ATRIUM THEATER

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

MARCH 15 - 31, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

March 15 - College Night

March 16 - Opening Night

GUESTS:

L. PETER CALLENDER / DIRECTOR

DOMINIQUE MORISSEAU / PLAYWRIGHT

LEONTYNE MBELE-MBONG / CAST MEMBER "NYA"

Courtesy JJML Productions / Director Jon Osaki ALTERNATIVE FACTS:The Lies of Executive Order 9066

JJML PRODUCTIONS

ALTERNATIVE FACTS: THE LIES OF EXECUTIVE ORDER 9066

Documentary Film

BAY SCHOOL FILM & PANEL EVENT

PRESIDIO THEATRE

99 MORAGA AVE. / SF

FEB. 28, 2024 | 6:30PM

GUEST: JON OSAKI / DIRECTOR

https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2024-alternative-facts/

Courtesy Bay School SF_Jon Osaki Alternative Facts / Bay School SF screening_Director Jon Osaki

Courtesy Aerial Contrivance/Jim Capobianco THE INVENTOR_Invention in Motion screening_Hammer Theatre 3/2/24

THE INVENTOR

Animated feature film

SJSU / INVENTION IN MOTION SCREENING:

Hammer Theatre

101 Paseo de San Antonio/ San Jose

March 2, 2024 | 5:00PM

GUEST: JIM CAPOBIANCO / CO-DIRECTOR & WRITER

https://hammertheatre.com/events-list/

