Berkeley Symphony | The Bow and the Brush | Klanghaus | 42nd Street Moon

2/21/24 On the Art Host David Latulippe talks with Berkeley Symphony Music Director/Conductor Joseph Young about the upcoming concerts French Reverie on 2/25/24 (featuring saxophonist Robert Young and the work of composer Guillaum Connesson), and Literary Soundscapes 3/23/24 (featuring guest artists Nicholas Phan, Clairdee, Olivia Johnson and Arianna Rodriguez).

David will also joined by violinist Dan Flanagan, composer of The Bow and the Brush, a recital with concert dates in SF, NYC, and more.

Teddy Hulsker, Found and Artistic Director of Klanghaus, will also be on the show to talk to David about the upcoming Queer Cowboy Musical Prose and Confluence.

David will also welcome Ariela Morgenstern "Trina" from 42nd Street Moon's latest production of Falsettos.

BERKELEY SYMPHONY

GUEST: JOSEPH YOUNG / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

https://www.berkeleysymphony.org/

SUNDAY, FEB. 25, 2024 | 4:00PM

FRENCH REVERIE

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF BERKELEY

2407 DANA ST. / BERKELEY

Free / Pre-concert talk - one hour before the concert

Learn more and purchase tickets here

PROGRAM:

Guest Artist: Robert Young / Saxophone

DeBussy / Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Guillaume Connesson / A Kind of Trane

Farrenc / Symphony No. 3 in G minor

https://www.josephyoung.com/

https://www.robertyoungsaxophone.com/

SATURDAY, MARCH 23, 2024 | 7:30PM

LITERARY SOUNDSCAPES

Free / Pre-concert talk - one hour before the concert

Learn more and purchase tickets here

Guest Artists:

Nicholas Phan / Tenor

Clairdee / vocalist

Olivia Johnson / Mezzo-soprano

Arianna Rodriguez / Soprano

PROGRAM:

- Joel Puckett / There Was a Child Went Forth (WEST COAST PREMIERE)

Nicholas Phan

- Laura Karpman / Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz, Part 1

Clairdee

Olivia Johnson

Arianna Rodriguez

- Mendelssohn / A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture

- Laura Karpman / Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz, Part 3

Clairdee

Olivia Johnson

Arianna Rodriguez

Dan Flanagan/violinist_The Bow and the Brush_w/ Rachel Dwan painting / Photo: Russ Gold

DAN FLANAGAN

THE BOW AND THE BRUSH

GUEST: DAN FLANAGAN / VIOLINIST, COMPOSER

https://danflanaganviolin.com/

https://thebowandthebrush.com/

MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2024 | 7:00PM

CENTER FOR NEW MUSIC (C4NM)

55 TAYLOR ST. / SF

TUESDAY, MARCH 19, 2024 | 9:30AM

BOSTON UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF FINE ARTS

BOSTON, MA

MONDAY, MARCH 25, 2024 | 8:00PM

WEILL RECITAL HALL / CARNEGIE HALL

881 SEVENTH AVE. / NYC

EXPLORE MORE UPCOMING EVENTS:

https://danflanaganviolin.com/events

Photo: Robbie Sweeny Klanghaus_Prose and Confluence_Teddy Hulsker

KLANGHAUS

PROSE AND CONFLUENCE

A QUEER COWBOY MUSICAL

GUEST: TEDDY HULSKER / FOUNDER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Prose and Confluence produced by Klanghaus and Co-Presented with Shotgun Players, Z Space and SF Playhouse with support from CounterPulse.

Performances listed below with link to purchase tickets.

Feb 24, 2024

Shotgun Theater

1901 Ashby Ave. / Berkeley

Purchase tickets here

March 18, 2024

SF Playhouse

450 Post St. / SF

April 22, 2024

Z Below

450 Florida St. / SF

May 9, 2024

Tamalpais High School

700 Miller Ave. / Mill Valley

https://klanghaus.art/

https://klanghaus.art/prose-confluence/

http://www.theodore-hulsker.com

Courtesy 42nd Street Moon 42nd Street Moon_Falsettos

42ND STREET MOON

FALSETTOS

GATEWAY THEATRE

215 JACKSON ST. / SF

FEBRUARY 29 - MARCH 17, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: ARIELA MORGENSTERN / "TRINA"

LEARN MORE AND PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

www.arielamorgenstern.com

