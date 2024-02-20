Berkeley Symphony | The Bow and the Brush | Klanghaus | 42nd Street Moon
2/21/24 On the Art Host David Latulippe talks with Berkeley Symphony Music Director/Conductor Joseph Young about the upcoming concerts French Reverie on 2/25/24 (featuring saxophonist Robert Young and the work of composer Guillaum Connesson), and Literary Soundscapes 3/23/24 (featuring guest artists Nicholas Phan, Clairdee, Olivia Johnson and Arianna Rodriguez).
David will also joined by violinist Dan Flanagan, composer of The Bow and the Brush, a recital with concert dates in SF, NYC, and more.
Teddy Hulsker, Found and Artistic Director of Klanghaus, will also be on the show to talk to David about the upcoming Queer Cowboy Musical Prose and Confluence.
David will also welcome Ariela Morgenstern "Trina" from 42nd Street Moon's latest production of Falsettos.
BERKELEY SYMPHONY
GUEST: JOSEPH YOUNG / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR
https://www.berkeleysymphony.org/
SUNDAY, FEB. 25, 2024 | 4:00PM
FRENCH REVERIE
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF BERKELEY
2407 DANA ST. / BERKELEY
Free / Pre-concert talk - one hour before the concert
Learn more and purchase tickets here
PROGRAM:
Guest Artist: Robert Young / Saxophone
DeBussy / Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Guillaume Connesson / A Kind of Trane
Farrenc / Symphony No. 3 in G minor
https://www.josephyoung.com/
https://www.robertyoungsaxophone.com/
SATURDAY, MARCH 23, 2024 | 7:30PM
LITERARY SOUNDSCAPES
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF BERKELEY
2407 DANA ST. / BERKELEY
Free / Pre-concert talk - one hour before the concert
Learn more and purchase tickets here
Guest Artists:
Nicholas Phan / Tenor
Clairdee / vocalist
Olivia Johnson / Mezzo-soprano
Arianna Rodriguez / Soprano
PROGRAM:
- Joel Puckett / There Was a Child Went Forth (WEST COAST PREMIERE)
Nicholas Phan
- Laura Karpman / Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz, Part 1
Clairdee
Olivia Johnson
Arianna Rodriguez
- Mendelssohn / A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture
- Laura Karpman / Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz, Part 3
Clairdee
Olivia Johnson
Arianna Rodriguez
DAN FLANAGAN
THE BOW AND THE BRUSH
GUEST: DAN FLANAGAN / VIOLINIST, COMPOSER
https://danflanaganviolin.com/
https://thebowandthebrush.com/
MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2024 | 7:00PM
CENTER FOR NEW MUSIC (C4NM)
55 TAYLOR ST. / SF
TUESDAY, MARCH 19, 2024 | 9:30AM
BOSTON UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF FINE ARTS
BOSTON, MA
MONDAY, MARCH 25, 2024 | 8:00PM
WEILL RECITAL HALL / CARNEGIE HALL
881 SEVENTH AVE. / NYC
EXPLORE MORE UPCOMING EVENTS:
https://danflanaganviolin.com/events
KLANGHAUS
PROSE AND CONFLUENCE
A QUEER COWBOY MUSICAL
GUEST: TEDDY HULSKER / FOUNDER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
Prose and Confluence produced by Klanghaus and Co-Presented with Shotgun Players, Z Space and SF Playhouse with support from CounterPulse.
Performances listed below with link to purchase tickets.
Feb 24, 2024
Shotgun Theater
1901 Ashby Ave. / Berkeley
Purchase tickets here
March 18, 2024
SF Playhouse
450 Post St. / SF
April 22, 2024
Z Below
450 Florida St. / SF
May 9, 2024
Tamalpais High School
700 Miller Ave. / Mill Valley
https://klanghaus.art/
https://klanghaus.art/prose-confluence/
http://www.theodore-hulsker.com
42ND STREET MOON
FALSETTOS
GATEWAY THEATRE
215 JACKSON ST. / SF
FEBRUARY 29 - MARCH 17, 2024 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: ARIELA MORGENSTERN / "TRINA"
LEARN MORE AND PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
