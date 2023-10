Oakland Symphony "Playlist"| Fictionville Studio “Song of the North” | Opera Parallèle "The Emissary"

OAKLAND SYMPHONY PRESENTS

PLAYLIST: ANGELA Y. DAVIS, HOSTED BY W. KAMAU BELL

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

2025 BROADWAY / OAKLAND

SATURDAY, OCT. 21, 2023 7:30PM

GUEST: DR. MIEKO HITANO / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/playlist-angela-y-davis/

https://oaklandsymphony.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S5c00000KKLl7EAH

https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/

Courtesy Oakland Symphony Oakland Symphony_Executive Director Dr. Mieko Hatano

Courtesy Fictionville Studio Fictionville Studio/Kingorama_Song of the North_Hamid Rahmanian

FICTIONVILLE STUDIO PRESENTS

THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA DEBUT OF HAMID RAHMANIAN’S

“SONG OF THE NORTH”

FORT MASON CENTER FOR ARTS & CULTURE / SF

COWELL THEATER

2 MARINA BLVD. (at Buchanan St)

LANDMARK BLDG. C

OCT. 20 - 21 - 22, 2023 (evenings and matinees)

GUEST: HAMID RAHMANIAN / DIRECTOR, CREATOR

https://www.kingorama.com/

OPERA PARALLÈLE

THE EMISSARY

ODC THEATER

3153 17th ST. / SF

OCT 27, 2023 7:00PM Sold Out

(with post-show discussion and Opening Night reception)

OCT. 28, 2023 1:00PM

(with post-show discussion)

OCT. 28, 2023 4:00PM

GUESTS:

KENJI OH / COMPOSER

KELLEY ROURKE / LIBRETTIST

https://operaparallele.org/theemissary/

https://operaparallele.org/

Opera Parallèle_The Emissary_Composer Kenji Oh_Librettist Kelley Rourke