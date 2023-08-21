Tactus SF Cantus Mexicanus| The Exploratorium/Carbon Song Cycle | Peter Robinson

TACTUS SF PRESENTS

CANTUS MEXICANUS

Renaissance Choral Music of New Spain

AUG. 26, 2023 4:00PM

ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH

3281 16TH ST. / SF

AUG. 27, 2023 4:00PM

ST. MARK'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

2300 BANCROFT WAY / BERKELEY

Reserve tickets here

In-person and live stream access is free for Patreon subscribers

GUEST: ELIZABETH KIMBLE / MUSIC DIRECTOR

Concert Program:

Vidi turbam - Juan Gutiérrez de Padilla (ca. 1590–1664)

Hanacpachap Cussicuinin - anonymous (published 1631)

Aufer a nobis - Francisco López Capillas (c. 1608–1674)

Xicochi xicochi conetzintle - Gaspar Fernandes (1570– died sometime before 1629)

Sancta Maria - attributed to Hernando don Franco* (16th century)

Coenantibus autem illis - Juan de Lienas (first half 17th century)

Lamentatio - Lienas

Salve regina - José Cascante (second half 17th century)

Dios itlaçonantzine - attributed to Hernando don Franco* (16th century)

Stabat mater - Padilla

Magnificat - Hernando Franco (1532–1585)

*pieces in the Nahuatl language attributed to Hernando don Franco are now presumed to be the work of a native composer who took Franco's name, as was the custom, on their conversion to Christianity and baptism.

PAMELA Z

CARBON SONG CYCLE

The Exploratorium

Pier 17 / SF

AUG. 24 & 26, 2023 8:00PM

GUEST: PAMELA Z / ARTIST, COMPOSER & PERFORMER

Composer/Performer Pamela Z and media artist Chrtistina McPhee bring their site-specific multimedia performance Carbon Song Cycle to The Exploratorium, co-presented by San Francisco Cinematheque and Shapeshifters Cinema.

The performance is scored for a chamber ensemble of voice & electronics, bassoon, voila, cello and percussion, with immersive, multi-screen video projections.

For more info. visit:

https://www.exploratorium.edu/visit/calendar

https://pamelaz.com

SAVING FREUD_Andrew Nagorski

PETER ROBINSON

Peter Robinson talks about the book “Saving Freud” - the dramatic rescue of Sigmund Freud as the Nazis marched into Vienna. This fine biography is an absorbing chronicle of Freud’s harrowing escape and arrival in London. This thrilling edge-of-your-seat gripping of a truly dramatic story reads like a thriller and comes out in paperback this month.

