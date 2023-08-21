© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
On the Arts

Tactus SF Cantus Mexicanus| The Exploratorium/Carbon Song Cycle | Peter Robinson

By Janice Lee
Published August 21, 2023 at 1:15 AM PDT
Tactus SF_Cantus Mexicanus 2023
Courtesy Tactus SF
Tactus SF_Cantus Mexicanus 2023

TACTUS SF PRESENTS
CANTUS MEXICANUS
Renaissance Choral Music of New Spain

AUG. 26, 2023 4:00PM
ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
3281 16TH ST. / SF

AUG. 27, 2023 4:00PM
ST. MARK'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
2300 BANCROFT WAY / BERKELEY

Reserve tickets here
In-person and live stream access is free for Patreon subscribers

GUEST: ELIZABETH KIMBLE / MUSIC DIRECTOR

Concert Program:
Vidi turbam - Juan Gutiérrez de Padilla (ca. 1590–1664)
Hanacpachap Cussicuinin - anonymous (published 1631)
Aufer a nobis - Francisco López Capillas (c. 1608–1674)
Xicochi xicochi conetzintle - Gaspar Fernandes (1570– died sometime before 1629)
Sancta Maria - attributed to Hernando don Franco* (16th century)
Coenantibus autem illis - Juan de Lienas (first half 17th century)
Lamentatio - Lienas
Salve regina - José Cascante (second half 17th century)
Dios itlaçonantzine - attributed to Hernando don Franco* (16th century)
Stabat mater - Padilla
Magnificat - Hernando Franco (1532–1585)

*pieces in the Nahuatl language attributed to Hernando don Franco are now presumed to be the work of a native composer who took Franco's name, as was the custom, on their conversion to Christianity and baptism.

http://www.tactus-sf.org/p/season.html

https://www.elizabethkimblemusic.com/

TACTUS SF
Courtesy Tactus SF
TACTUS SF
Exploratorium_Carbon Song Cycle_Pamela Z
Courtesy Exploratorium_Carbon Song Cycle_Pamela Z
Exploratorium_Carbon Song Cycle_Pamela Z

PAMELA Z
CARBON SONG CYCLE
The Exploratorium
Pier 17 / SF
AUG. 24 & 26, 2023 8:00PM

GUEST: PAMELA Z / ARTIST, COMPOSER & PERFORMER

Composer/Performer Pamela Z and media artist Chrtistina McPhee bring their site-specific multimedia performance Carbon Song Cycle to The Exploratorium, co-presented by San Francisco Cinematheque and Shapeshifters Cinema.
The performance is scored for a chamber ensemble of voice & electronics, bassoon, voila, cello and percussion, with immersive, multi-screen video projections.

For more info. visit:
https://www.exploratorium.edu/visit/calendar

https://pamelaz.com

PAMELA Z
Photo: rubra (Courtesy Ars Electronica)
PAMELA Z
SAVING FREUD_Andrew Nagorski
SAVING FREUD_Andrew Nagorski

PETER ROBINSON

Peter Robinson talks about the book “Saving Freud” - the dramatic rescue of Sigmund Freud as the Nazis marched into Vienna. This fine biography is an absorbing chronicle of Freud’s harrowing escape and arrival in London. This thrilling edge-of-your-seat gripping of a truly dramatic story reads like a thriller and comes out in paperback this month.

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee