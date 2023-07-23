© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Culture
On the Arts

Joe Goode Performance Group | San Francisco Jewish Film Festival | Broadway San Jose |Peter Robinson

By Janice Lee
Published July 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT
43rd SAN FRANCISCO JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL (SFJFF)
BELLA!
CASTRO THEATRE
JULY 30, 2023  8:00PM
(SFJFF is on now)

GUEST:  JEFF L. LIEBERMAN / DIRECTOR, BELLA!

The SF Jewish Film Festival runs July 20 – August 6, 2023 at theatres around the Bay Area – Castro/SF, Vogue/SF and Piedmont Theatre/Oakland.

Angie welcomes director Jeff L. Lieberman. His film Bella! will be feature this Sunday July 30th.

Explore the Festival here:
https://jfi.org/sfjff-2023

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE:
https://jfi.org/sfjff-2023/film-guide/bella

LEARN MORE:
https://bella1970.com/

JEFF L. LIEBERMAN / RE-EMERGING FILMS
https://www.re-emergingfilms.com/

JOE GOODE PERFORMANCE GROUP
“AS WE GO”
YERBA BUENA CENTER FOR THE ARTS
701 MISSSION ST. / SF
AUGUST 2 – 13, 2023  (evening performances)

GUEST:  JOE GOODE

Purchase tickets here

For more info.:
https://joegoode.org/event/joe-goode-performance-group-presents-as-we-go/

BROADWAY SAN JOSE
BEETLEJUICE
SAN JOSE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
255 ALMADEN BLVD. / SAN JOSE
AUG. 1 – AUG. 6, 2023  (evening & matinee performances)

Purchase tickets here

For more info.:
https://broadwaysanjose.com/shows/beetlejuice/

PETER ROBINSON
Peter Robinson walks you through Summer hikes in the SF Bay Area. He’ll include Angel Island, Marin and the East Bay.
Peter will also talk about what footwear works best for hiking and other outdoor essentials.
The glory of the outdoors – why we live in the Bay Area!
Join him this Wednesday!

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee