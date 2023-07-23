Joe Goode Performance Group | San Francisco Jewish Film Festival | Broadway San Jose |Peter Robinson

Photo Courtesy Bernard Gotfryd, Library of Congress / SFJFF_Bella! documentary_pictured: Bella Abzug 1979

43rd SAN FRANCISCO JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL (SFJFF)

BELLA!

CASTRO THEATRE

JULY 30, 2023 8:00PM

(SFJFF is on now)

GUEST: JEFF L. LIEBERMAN / DIRECTOR, BELLA!

The SF Jewish Film Festival runs July 20 – August 6, 2023 at theatres around the Bay Area – Castro/SF, Vogue/SF and Piedmont Theatre/Oakland.

Angie welcomes director Jeff L. Lieberman. His film Bella! will be feature this Sunday July 30th.

JEFF L. LIEBERMAN / RE-EMERGING FILMS

https://www.re-emergingfilms.com/

JOE GOODE PERFORMANCE GROUP

“AS WE GO”

YERBA BUENA CENTER FOR THE ARTS

701 MISSSION ST. / SF

AUGUST 2 – 13, 2023 (evening performances)

GUEST: JOE GOODE

BROADWAY SAN JOSE

BEETLEJUICE

SAN JOSE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

255 ALMADEN BLVD. / SAN JOSE

AUG. 1 – AUG. 6, 2023 (evening & matinee performances)

PETER ROBINSON

Peter Robinson walks you through Summer hikes in the SF Bay Area. He’ll include Angel Island, Marin and the East Bay.

Peter will also talk about what footwear works best for hiking and other outdoor essentials.

The glory of the outdoors – why we live in the Bay Area!

Join him this Wednesday!