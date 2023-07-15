Fraenkel Gallery | Magic Theatre | SF Fine Arts Museum | California Shakespeare Co.
FRAENKEL GALLERY
RICHARD MISRACH: NEW OLD PICTURES | NEW NEW PICTURES
49 GEARY ST. 4TH FLOOR / SF
Now through Aug. 12, 2023
GUEST: RICHARD MISRACH / PHOTOGRAPHER
Fraenkel Gallery:
https://fraenkelgallery.com/exhibitions/richard-misrach-new-new-pictures-new-old-pictures
https://fraenkelgallery.com/artists/richard-misrach
MAGIC THEATRE & CAMPO SANTO WORLD PREMIERE
JOSEPHINE’S FEAST
FORT MASON CENTER FOR ARTS & CULTURE
2 MARINA BLVD. / SF
(LANDMARK BLDG. D, 3RD FLOOR)
AUG. 2 – AUG. 20, 2023
GUESTS:
STAR FINCH / PLAYWRIGHT
ELLEN SEBASTIAN CHANG / DIRECTOR
For more info.:
https://magictheatre.org/calendar/josephines-feast
Learn more about Star Finch:
https://www.starfinchplays.com/
FINE ARTS MUSEUMS OF SAN FRANCISCO
THE TUDORS: ART AND MAJESTY IN RENAISSANCE ENGLAND
LEGION OF HONOR
LINCOLN PARK
100 34TH AVE. (@ Clement St.) / SF
Now through Sept. 24, 2023
GUEST: MARTIN CHAPMAN / CURATOR
CALIFORNIA SHAKESPEARE COMPANY
BRUNS AMPHITHEATRE
100 CALIFORNIA SHAKESPEARE WAY / ORINDA
GUEST: CLIVE WORSLEY / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Explore current/upcoming events At The Bruns, CalShakes Theatre’s new multidisciplinary arts series now through October 2023:
https://calshakes.org/atthebruns/