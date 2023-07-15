© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
On the Arts

Fraenkel Gallery | Magic Theatre | SF Fine Arts Museum | California Shakespeare Co.

By Janice Lee
Published July 15, 2023 at 1:26 AM PDT
Magic Theatre_Josephine's Feast
Design: Osige Creative
/
Magic Theatre_Josephine's Feast
Richard Misrach
Courtesy Richard Misrach
/
Richard Misrach

FRAENKEL GALLERY
RICHARD MISRACH: NEW OLD PICTURES | NEW NEW PICTURES
49 GEARY ST.  4TH FLOOR / SF
Now through Aug. 12, 2023

GUEST:  RICHARD MISRACH / PHOTOGRAPHER

Fraenkel Gallery:
https://fraenkelgallery.com/exhibitions/richard-misrach-new-new-pictures-new-old-pictures

https://fraenkelgallery.com/artists/richard-misrach

Bull Mural_Twentynine Palms California_2001
Photo: Richard Misrach
/
Bull Mural_Twentynine Palms California_2001
Bonneville_Salt Flats_1992
1 of 2  — richard-misrach-covered-car,-bonneville-salt-flats_1992.jpg
Bonneville_Salt Flats_1992
Photo: Richard Misrach
Bonneville_Salt Flats (red)_1999
2 of 2  — richard-misrach-bonneville-salt-flats-(red)_1999.jpg
Bonneville_Salt Flats (red)_1999
Photo: Richard Misrach
Cargo Ships_3-5-23
1 of 3  — richard-misrach-cargo-ships-(march-5,-2023,-6 39-am).jpg
Cargo Ships_3-5-23
Photo: Richard Misrach
Cargo Ships_ 1-14-22
2 of 3  — richard-misrach-cargo-ships-(january-14,-2022-6 51am).jpg
Cargo Ships_ 1-14-22
Photo: Richard Misrach
Cargo Ships_11-26-21
3 of 3  — richard-misrach-cargo-ships-(november-26,-2021-4 38-pm).jpg
Cargo Ships_11-26-21
Photo: Richard Misrach

Magic Theatre_Josephine's Feast_Director Ellen Sebastian Chang
Photo: Bethanie Hines
/
Magic Theatre_Josephine's Feast_Director Ellen Sebastian Chang

MAGIC THEATRE & CAMPO SANTO WORLD PREMIERE
JOSEPHINE’S FEAST
FORT MASON CENTER FOR ARTS & CULTURE
2 MARINA BLVD. / SF
(LANDMARK BLDG. D, 3RD FLOOR)
AUG. 2 – AUG. 20, 2023

GUESTS:
STAR FINCH / PLAYWRIGHT
ELLEN SEBASTIAN CHANG / DIRECTOR

Purchase tickets here

For more info.:
https://magictheatre.org/calendar/josephines-feast

Learn more about Star Finch:
https://www.starfinchplays.com/

Magic Theatre_Josephine's Feast_Playwright Star Finch
Photo: Joan Osato
/
Magic Theatre_Josephine's Feast_Playwright Star Finch
FAMSF_Legion of Honor_The Tudors_Elizabeth I
Artist: Nicholas Hilliard (English, 1547-1619)_Photo: Waddesdon Image Library, Mike Fear
/
FAMSF_Legion of Honor_The Tudors_Elizabeth I

FINE ARTS MUSEUMS OF SAN FRANCISCO
THE TUDORS:  ART AND MAJESTY IN RENAISSANCE ENGLAND
LEGION OF HONOR
LINCOLN PARK
100 34TH AVE. (@ Clement St.) / SF
Now through Sept. 24, 2023

GUEST:  MARTIN CHAPMAN / CURATOR

For more info. – purchase tickets here

Courtesy CalShakes
/

CALIFORNIA SHAKESPEARE COMPANY
BRUNS AMPHITHEATRE
100 CALIFORNIA SHAKESPEARE WAY / ORINDA

GUEST:  CLIVE WORSLEY / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Explore current/upcoming events At The Bruns, CalShakes Theatre’s new multidisciplinary arts series now through October 2023:
https://calshakes.org/atthebruns/

www.calshakes.org

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee