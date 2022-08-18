The Lucky Losers: Standin' Pat

Cathy Lemons is a veteran Bay Area vocalist and songwriter who teamed up in 2014 with singer and harp player Phil Berkowitz to form the Lucky Losers, who have just finished recording their fifth album, Standin' Pat. Cathy joins host Devon Strolovitch this Saturday, August 20 at 8 pm for a preview of the music and next week's performance at the new Empress Lounge.

It's Never Too Early__The Lucky Losers on Can't Stop The Blues (original song).