Fog City Blues

The Lucky Losers: Standin' Pat

Published August 18, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
The band performs at a new venue in Vallejo ahead of a new album coming this fall.

Cathy Lemons is a veteran Bay Area vocalist and songwriter who teamed up in 2014 with singer and harp player Phil Berkowitz to form the Lucky Losers, who have just finished recording their fifth album, Standin' Pat. Cathy joins host Devon Strolovitch this Saturday, August 20 at 8 pm for a preview of the music and next week's performance at the new Empress Lounge.

It's Never Too Early__The Lucky Losers on Can't Stop The Blues (original song).

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
