An Ecological Technology with James Bridle

“I think we’re still awaiting a real ecology of technology, a way of thinking, building, making technology that … starts to acknowledge the fact that technology is as connected as anything else to the world around it.”

In this episode of the Emergence Magazine Listening Hour, we wade into the uncharted possibilities of artificial intelligence and consider the ways in which it might shape our future, with artist, writer, and technologist James Bridle. While computers have been inseparable from our modern way of life for decades now, we find ourselves in the midst of a new technological zeitgeist of consumer AI, in which no set direction or boundaries yet exist.

Acknowledging the correlation between our narrow definition of intelligence and what such technologies look like, James wonders how an embrace of the unknowable and the unpredictable in our technology might in fact allow us to widen our thinking beyond the humancentric and step deeper into the mystery and intelligence of the living world.

This episode is part of the Emergence Magazine Listening Hour—a special limited series exploring the timeless connections between ecology, culture, and spirituality.