Emergence Magazine Listening Hour
An Ecological Technology with James Bridle

By Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee
Published June 10, 2024 at 7:00 PM PDT

“I think we’re still awaiting a real ecology of technology, a way of thinking, building, making technology that … starts to acknowledge the fact that technology is as connected as anything else to the world around it.”

In this episode of the Emergence Magazine Listening Hour, we wade into the uncharted possibilities of artificial intelligence and consider the ways in which it might shape our future, with artist, writer, and technologist James Bridle. While computers have been inseparable from our modern way of life for decades now, we find ourselves in the midst of a new technological zeitgeist of consumer AI, in which no set direction or boundaries yet exist.

Acknowledging the correlation between our narrow definition of intelligence and what such technologies look like, James wonders how an embrace of the unknowable and the unpredictable in our technology might in fact allow us to widen our thinking beyond the humancentric and step deeper into the mystery and intelligence of the living world.

This episode is part of the Emergence Magazine Listening Hour—a special limited series exploring the timeless connections between ecology, culture, and spirituality.

Emergence Magazine Listening Hour Climatetechnology
Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee
Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee is an Emmy and Peabody award-nominated filmmaker, composer and a Naqshbandi Sufi teacher. He is the founder, podcast host and executive editor of Emergence Magazine, a Webby winning and National Magazine Award nominated publication exploring the threads connecting ecology, culture and spirituality.
