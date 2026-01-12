'ripgut' by poet Mukethe Kawinzi

Mukethe Kawinzi is a shepherd and farmworker in Pescadero, CA.

ripgut

Italian thistle has tithed most

to my cuttings these last days.

In future Junes, rough touch

recalled, I’ll spoor less bare.

I ask Charles Darwin: come

eye the goats with me, and how

they eat spined things.

Charles Darwin picks up a rock. He tells me the present is the key to the past.

I want Charles Darwin to know I know something. I want Charles Darwin to remember me. I speak to him of beetles that bore earth. I say to him: Charlie, I’ve seen them roll dung face down/ass up. Do not question me for using 2 Live Crew as a way to Charles Darwin’s heart. I have learned, in life: there is no slicker way to charm whitefolk than to let them into blackness. Charles Darwin finishes the lyric. Charles Darwin and I squat into the royalled ripgut, and count morning spiderwebs.