'St. Mary's Park (Tempo rubato)' by poet David Maduli

As many of you poetry fans know Sampaguita Press had poets reading at the San Francisco Flor Y Canto International Literary Festival month outside in the busy and beloved Mission district streets. Here is one of their poets Oakland's David Maduli.

David's poetry, often inflected by many years as a DJ, public school teacher and father, has received the Joy Harjo Poetry Prize. Born in San Francisco, he is the grandson of a family matriarch who was the oldest of ten and first of the family to immigrate from the Philippines, who lived into her 100s in her home in the Outer Mission.