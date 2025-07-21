KALW Almanac - Monday July 21, 2025

Today is Monday, the 21st of July of 2025,

July 21 is the 202nd day of the year

163 days remain until the end of the year.

63 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:04:52 am

and sunset will be at 8:27:05 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:53 am at -0.61 feet

The next low tide at 2:08 pm at 3.25 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:03 am at 4.54 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 8:13 pm at 6.98 feet

The Moon is currently 14.1% visible

Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 24th of July of 2025 at 12:11 pm

Today is....

Global Hug Your Kids Day

Invite an Alien to Live with You Day

Legal Drinking Age Day

National Be Someone Day

National Get Out of the Doghouse Day

National Junk Food Day

National Lamington Day

National Tug-Of-War Tournament Day

Take a Monkey to Lunch Day

Today is also....

Liberation Day in 1944 (Guam)

Belgian National Day (Belgium)

Racial Harmony Day (Singapore)

Summer Kazanskaya (Russia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1620 – Jean Picard, French astronomer (died 1682)

1816 – Paul Reuter, German-English journalist, founded Reuters (died 1899)

1899 – Ernest Hemingway, American novelist, short story writer, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1961)

1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian author and theorist (died 1980)

1920 – Isaac Stern, Russian-American violinist and conductor (died 2001)

1922 – Kay Starr, American singer (died 2016)

1924 – Don Knotts, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter (died 2006)

1938 – Janet Reno, American lawyer and politician, 79th United States Attorney General (died 2016)

1939 – John Negroponte, English-American diplomat, 23rd United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1944 – Paul Wellstone, American academic and politician (died 2002)

1946 – Ken Starr, American lawyer and judge, 39th Solicitor General of the United States (died 2022)

1948 – Cat Stevens, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Garry Trudeau, American cartoonist

1951 – Robin Williams, American actor and comedian (died 2014)

1953 – Eric Bazilian, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, arranger, and producer

1975 – Cara Dillon, Irish singer-songwriter

1978 – Damian Marley, Jamaican singer-songwriter and producer

....and on this day in history....

1925 – Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, high school biology teacher John T. Scopes is found guilty of teaching human evolution in class and fined $100.

1936 – Spanish Civil War: The Central Committee of Antifascist Militias of Catalonia is constituted, establishing an anarcho-syndicalist economy in Catalonia.

1949 – The United States Senate ratifies the North Atlantic Treaty.

1959 – Elijah Jerry "Pumpsie" Green becomes the first African-American to play for the Boston Red Sox, the last team to integrate. He came in as a pinch runner for Vic Wertz and stayed in as shortstop in a 2–1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

1960 – Siri-mavo Banda-ra-naike is sworn in as prime minister of Ceylon, becoming the world's first democratically elected female head of government.

1969 – Apollo program: At 02:56 UTC, astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to walk on the Moon, followed 19 minutes later by Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.

1970 – After 11 years of construction, the Aswan High Dam in Egypt is completed.

1979 – Jay Silverheels, a Mohawk actor, becomes the first Native American to have a star commemorated in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1983 – The world's lowest temperature in an inhabited location is recorded at Vostok Station, Antarctica at −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).

2010 – President Barack Obama signs the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act

2012 – Erden Eruç completes the first solo human-powered circumnavigation of the world.

2023 – The Barbenheimer phenomenon begins as two major motion pictures, Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy Barbie and Christopher Nolan's epic biographical thriller Oppenheimer, are released in theaters on the same day and audiences, instead of creating a rivalry between the extremely dissimilar films, instead attend and praise both as an informal, surreal double feature.

2024 – US President Joe Biden announces he will no longer seek a second term and withdraws from the 2024 election.

