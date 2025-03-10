'Thought Log' by poet Maw Shein Win

Maw Shein Win is a Burmese American poet who lives and teaches in the San Francisco Bay Area. She served as the inaugural Poet laureate of El Cerrito, California from 2016 to 2018. Her latest book of poetry "Percussing the Thinking Jar' was published last year by Omnidawn.

Thought Log



Dad knew he was going to die because he saw two vultures

that morning.

Suitcases breaking open display queen conch shells.

Apparition of snapped bone trees.

Pataflafa, Flam Drag, Triple Stroke Roll.

The suburbs are sinking.

I record my mood shifts & flares in a notebook.

Floating holidays, cement memories, hot tub religion.

Dream bigger than an Airstream.

The neurologist will return in an hour.

Goat rentals for hillsides.

Identify your top three unhelpful thinking styles.

Surveillance jammer, sleeping lags, default salad.

Bloodline from a Burmese monarch.

My dentist used a percussion test to replicate my tooth pain.

Baby jumping, beetle fighting, extreme ironing.

Drink watermelon juice to quench your inner fire.

